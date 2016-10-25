Manor at Prairie Crossing groundbreaking set for Friday

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Construction work gets underway at the future site of Manor at Prairie Crossing on Prairie View Road in Mahomet on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The new, affordable housing project is focused on providing housing for seniors. Image

MAHOMET — Construction will begin soon in Mahomet on a new affordable housing project aimed at senior citizens.

It's called Manor at Prairie Crossing, it will cost $2.8 million to put up and it should be completed by March or April 2017, if all goes according to plan.

Groundbreaking on the three-building, 18-unit complex is set for Friday. It can't come soon enough, said Larry Lewis, chairman of the Champaign County Housing Authority.

"There is always a need for additional housing for the elderly and people of low income," Lewis said. "The need always exceeds what we want to do."

The target for this project, at 601 N. Prairie View Road, will be those age 55 and older, Lewis said. Each one-bedroom unit will have an attached single garage.

Money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is helping pay for the project.

It will become the sixth complex — and the first outside Champaign-Urbana — that's operated by the local housing authority.