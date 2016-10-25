Murder trial day 2: Witnesses recall fatal shooting

Photo by: The News-Gazette Alexander

DANVILLE — A Danville man testified Monday that in March 2014, he saw a man point a gun at one of his friends outside Deuce nightclub, then point it at another friend and fire it.

Another local man testified that he, too, saw a man with a gun in the parking lot outside the club and heard at least three gunshots before he realized he had been shot.

The testimony of John Ervin and Sheldon Pitt-man came on the second day of Dejuan E. Alexander's murder trial in Vermilion County Circuit Court. The trial will continue today and is expected to take the rest of the week.

Alexander, 32, of Indianapolis faces two counts of first-degree murder in the March 16, 2014, fatal shooting of Demaree D. Tetter. 25, of Danville, outside the club at 623 N. Vermilion St.

He also faces one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in the shooting of Pittman, 38, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If he's convicted, Alexander faces between 20 years and life in prison.

On the night of the shooting, Ervin, 32, said he went to the nightclub with a group of friends, including Mr. Tetter, to see the rap artist Webbie perform. During his testimony, he referred to Mr. Tetter as D. Tetter, Tet and his cousin because they were close, even though they weren't related.

When the group arrived between 11 p.m. and midnight, Ervin said the parking lot and club were packed, and Alexander and "his squad" were on stage. (On Friday, Assistant State's Attorney Sandy Lawlyes said Alexander was an aspiring rapper who performed under the name Chaos and was one of Webbie's opening acts).

Ervin said he and some friends were standing near a VIP booth when he saw "a white dude" with Alexander's group passing CDs out to the crowd, then began "throwing them really hard" from the stage. Then he noticed Alexander and two of the men with him start fighting with the bouncers.

Ervin said he got hit by one of the men with Alexander inside the club, and he hit back. He said the fighting then continued outside in the parking lot.

"As I get out (of) the club ... I hear, 'Dude got a gun,'" Ervin told Lawlyes, adding he saw the man point it at his friend, Jajuante Newell, who was standing by his girlfriend.

"All of a sudden, he pulled it on Tet," Ervin said, who said he dropped to the ground. "I'm trying to wake him up, thinking he's not dead."

He said he saw Alexander and members of his group leave in a white Escalade truck and a maroon Jeep. He said the truck drove through the lot past him, and as it passed him, a man inside yelled out a racial slur at him.

"I said, 'Dude, that's who shot my cousin,'" Ervin recalled telling a police officer.

That same morning, Ervin said a police officer showed him video taken on a cellphone that belonged to a man who had been detained. He identified a man who was performing on stage in the video as the man with a gun.

Ervin said he told police everything he remembered at the Public Safety Building later in the day. He also identified the shooter in a photo array.

When Lawlyes asked Ervin if he saw the man whose picture he circled in the photo array in the courtroom, he looked at Alexander and described the shirt he was wearing and said he was sitting next to his lawyer.

Later on Monday, Pittman testified that he and two friends went to the club between midnight and 12:30 a.m. and met up with others, including Mr. Tetter. He said he was there for only 15 to 20 minutes before a large fight broke out.

"It was a real commotion. ... It seemed like everybody was fighting in there," said Pittman, who recalled bottles and other stuff being thrown.

He said he tried to go outside through a back door, but police prevented him from doing that and directed people outside through a side door. Outside, he crossed the street and walked into the parking lot when he saw someone with a gun.

"All I really saw was the gun and gold teeth," he told Lawlyes when she asked if he could describe the man.

Alexander has several top center gold teeth.

Pittman said he tried to warn Mr. Tetter, who was in standing 4 or 5 feet in front of him, but his friend was already on the ground.

Then "I heard pow, pow, pow," Pittman said, mimicking the sound of gunshots. "I was hit, and I took off running."

Pittman showed the jury his right wrist and left side of his abdomen where he was struck. He said a friend drove him to a Danville hospital, then he was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was treated.