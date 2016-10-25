No link to Legionnaires' disease found at Danville motel

Other Related Content Danville hotel checked for link to Legionnaires' disease cases

The public health administrator of the Vermilion County Health Department said the agency is relieved that there is no evidence of Legionnaires' disease at a motel in Danville.



Douglas Toole made the comments Tuesday after saying that test results from all ten water samples collected from the Red Roof Inn came back negative for Legionella disease. The samples were collected from the pool, the spa and one of the guest rooms.



Toole said the motel has been cleared by the state.

Toole said state health officials had collected the samples, and they were sent to a New Jersey lab, which performed the testing.



Two of the people who got Legionnaires disease after visiting Danville are from Michigan, while the third one is from northern Illinois.



Toole said the Vermilion County Health Department will continue to educate the community and answer any questions about the disease.