Paxton man gets 5 years for stolen vehicle

URBANA — A Paxton man who pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Jared Mikules, 26, admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that on July 16, he was in a stolen Jeep at a gas station in Rantoul.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said the Jeep had been stolen earlier from the Champaign County fairgrounds when its owner left it unattended.

When police found Mikules, he was "substantially intoxicated," Lozar said, and admitted stealing the vehicle. He also had $278 that belonged to the Jeep owner, the prosecutor said.

In 2014, Mikules was sentenced to five years in prison for theft after admitting to a Ford County judge that he stole a pickup truck and set it on fire in Paxton in late 2013.

Lozar said Mikules had other convictions for burglary, possession of cannabis, criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer and driving under suspension.