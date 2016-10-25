Rantoul man being arraigned on molestation charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Torey M. Dean

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man criminally charged with of sexually molesting a child in his care more than a year ago is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Torey M. Dean, 36, currently homeless, had been wanted on a warrant issued in August charging him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges allege conduct that occurred with a child under the age of 13 in a home in the village on or around July 1, 2015.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said in late July the child's mother talked to police about sexual activity that was allegedly occurring between Dean and her daughter when the child was in Dean's care in their Rantoul home. The child was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in late July by a trained forensic interviewer.

Bouse said police collected enough information to obtain a warrant for Dean's arrest. He was picked up in Texas a few weeks ago, Bouse said, and recently returned to Champaign County.

Judge Jeff Ford set bond on the warrant in August at $200,000.

Dean faces six to 60 years in prison if convicted of the more serious charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.