'She's back from heaven!'

Photo by: Provided Left: 11-year-old Ashley Morris with Hershey the cat when she was 11. Right: The two now, after being reunited.

GIBSON CITY — Ashley Morris couldn't believe it.

Her husband, Patrick, still can't quite believe it.

But if seeing is believing, as the old saying goes, Hershey the cat, it seems, is back.

Until last week, the Morris family had given up all hope that their 22-year-old female tortoiseshell cat was still alive. They had already buried it — or so they thought — in their back yard.

But weeks later — after the Morrises had acquired two 5-week-old kittens in an attempt to replace Hershey — Ashley's mother, Debbie McCullough, came across a photograph posted on a local woman's Facebook page of an animal — a living animal — that looked all too familiar.

It was Oct. 15 — more than five weeks after her daughter found what she thought was Hershey's lifeless body on the side of a Gibson City street.

"When I saw that picture on Facebook, I showed it to (my husband) Gary, and I said, 'Look at this. This looks like Hersh,'" McCullough recalled. "And he goes, 'You know that's not Hersh.' At the time, (my son) Frank and (his wife) Casey were down in Champaign, so I sent (the photo) to my son and I go, 'Do you know the cat that you (and your sister) buried? Did you really look at the cat that you buried?' I said, 'Look at these (photos).'

"And Frank sent me a message and goes, 'Oh, my god, Mom. It's Hersh.'"

McCullough said she "didn't sleep a wink that night." As soon as dawn arrived, she called her daughter and told her.

"She was bawling," Ashley Morris recalled. "She's like, 'You need to get over here now.' So I go over there (to my parents house), and she's sitting on the front porch with her iPad, and she's like, 'You've got to look at this.' So she opens it up and starts scrolling through ... and I knew right away as soon as I saw it."

Ashley Morris and McCullough immediately contacted the woman who runs the Facebook site, Donna Cathey, to arrange to see the cat. According to Morris, Cathey has a background in veterinary medicine, and she often rescues animals in Gibson City and the surrounding area and tries to bring them back to health before finding them a new adopted home.

"When I talked to her, I said, 'Well, my daughter's cat's been missing since about the sixth of September,' and she goes, 'I've had this one just about that long,'" McCullough recalled. "When she said that, then I knew without a doubt that it was Hersh."

When Morris arrived at Cathey's house to see the cat, she was also convinced.

"I just looked at her and said, 'Come here, Hersh,' and she came right to me," Morris said. "I picked her up, and as soon as I picked her up, I knew it was her. It was just like nothing had changed."

The great escape

Cathey told Morris that two employees of the County Market grocery store in Gibson City had brought the cat to her. One of those employees — Carol Leskowitz — discovered the cat lying on a curb by Casey's General Store on Sangamon Avenue after leaving work on Sept. 7. That was the day after Hershey escaped from the Morris' fenced-in back yard, which is only about 400 feet to the south of the Casey's parking lot.

It was only hours earlier on Sept. 7 when Ashley Morris and other members of her family had buried what they believed to be Hershey, along with the cat's belongings, and installed a grave marker in its memory.

Leskowitz thought the cat that she found "had been hit by a car." At first, she wasn't sure the cat was even alive.

"She said it looked like it had barely drug itself off of the road, like it had been trying to get up," Morris said. "Then she kept looking, and then it moved its head a little bit, so she, of course, pulled over."

Leskowitz then called her friend Stephanie Wilson, who also works at County Market. Wilson is a "big animal lover" — so much so that she actually carries cages in her car in case "anything like this would ever happen," Morris said.

The two County Market workers then met up at Casey's and put the ailing cat in a carrier and took it to Cathey.

"They all told me they didn't think (the cat would) live through the night," Morris said. "It was so hot, and (the cat) had been out for almost 24 hours with no food or water. (Cathey) said that when they pulled her out of the cage, she couldn't even stand up (because it was so weak and dehydrated)."

Cathey then spent the next month and a half nursing the animal back to health. Once the cat was able to be adopted, Cathey posted a photo of it on her Noah's Ark Animal Services Facebook page.

'She's back from heaven!'

When Morris brought Hershey home again on Sunday, Oct. 16, her family was shocked and confused.

"I walk into the house that morning with the cat, and the kids are sitting at the breakfast table," Morris said. "They were so confused; they didn't know what's going on.

"Of course, my son, who's like Mr. Political Correct, goes, 'Well, who's in the back yard then?'" Morris said. "I say, 'Well, some cat got a very nice burial, and that's OK.'"

McCullough said the Morris' children — Irelynn, 3; Halley, 5; and Jack, 9 — said something to the effect of, 'She's come back from heaven!'

One of them had actually prayed during Hershey's burial that someday they would see their beloved pet again.

So, it seems, cats really do have nine lives.

Or more.

"She has 10," Morris said.

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.