Top of the Morning, Oct. 25, 2016

It was too dark to check, but I suspect there were few dry eyes in the Virginia Theatre on Saturday night at the end of “The USS Indianapolis: The Legacy.”

Ten years in the making, the 1 hour and 40 minute documentary on the sinking of the World War II heavy cruiser, still the United States’ worst at-sea disaster, attracted a large crowd.

Present were Champaign County’s USS Indy survivors, Don McCall, 91, of Champaign, and Art Leenerman, 92, of Mahomet. Also present was Atsuko Iito, the granddaughter of the Japanese commander whose submarine torpedoes took down the venerable flagship of the Fifth Fleet.

Sara Vladic’s masterfully edited work featured interviews from 104 survivors, rescuers, offspring and academicians.

The Indy was headed for the Philippines after delivering components for the atomic bomb to Tinian when it was hit on July 30, 1945. Of the 1,197 sailors and Marines on board, only 317 survived, miraculously rescued after five days in the shark-infested waters of the South Pacific.

Today, 23 of those men, are living.

Their harrowing tale of world-changing courage is one well worth reading about, and now, thanks to Vladic, listening to and watching. We should never forget sacrifice.