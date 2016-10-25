Unit 4 sets criteria for superintendent applicants

CHAMPAIGN — The next head of Champaign schools will receive a total compensation package of between $205,000 and $235,000, must reside within the Unit 4 schools taxing district and won't necessarily have to have previous experience as a superintendent or a doctoral degree, but that higher level of education will be preferred.

Current Superintendent Judy Wiegand — who has a doctorate degree and whose salary and benefits amount to about $230,000 a year — is set to retire in spring 2017. By early next week, the vacancy for Champaign schools superintendent will be officially published. The job has been posted since the board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) in August — at the cost of $22,400 — to head-hunt for Unit 4, and at least 40 different people have accessed the posting since it's been available, according to Jim Helton, the IASB representative working with Champaign.

In preparation of settling on a final job description, the board asked the search firm to conduct an online survey and do in-person interviews with faculty, staff and community members to help gather input on qualifications for an ideal candidate. On Monday night, the board reviewed the results of that community feedback and made final decisions about what requirements to place in the position description.

Around 80 percent of the faculty and staff members and 90 percent of the community that participated in the interviews with the search firm or filled out the online survey said the new superintendent should live within the Unit 4 school district. Board President Chris Kloeppel said he thinks the requirement to live in Champaign, be a part of the community and pay taxes is almost more important than the applicant's degree.

Most other members agreed, with member Lynn Stuckey saying she worries what the perception would be to the community if the superintendent was living and paying taxes in a different community, like Urbana. Only Johnathan Westfield said he didn't feel it was necessary to have that living requirement "etched in stone."

Between 45 percent to 56 percent of respondents were in favor of a candidate having previous experience as a superintendent. Helton said listing that kind of requirement can limit the candidate pool up-front, especially if an internal employee wants to apply. The board opted to not require that previous head-of-district work.

While less than 50 percent of those that participated in community feedback said they wanted the next superintendent to have a doctoral degree, that topic generated the greatest deal of discussion among board members.

Board member Gianina Baker, who has a doctoral degree in education from the University of Illinois, said she would like the person hired to have that level of higher education, saying the skills you learn in those programs are what put you at the level necessary to "evaluate, assess and really move the district along." She pointed out issues that arose when previous Champaign Superintendent Arthur Culver was hired with the assumption that he would get his Ph.D. — but didn't.

"I can't imagine, with this community," not being able to find someone, she said.

Once the vacancy is officially posted — by either late this week or early next — the IASB will accept applications until noon Nov. 28. The search firm will take the month of December to field candidates and do preliminary interviews, with the goal of bringing at least six applicants to the school board for first round interviews on Jan. 6 and 7.