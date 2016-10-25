Urbana council trims proposed raises for elected officials

URBANA — Disagreeing with Mayor Laurel Prussing's proposal, the city council voted Monday in favor of $1,000 per year salary increases for the mayor and city clerk and $100 increases for aldermen — all for the next four years.

A majority of council members — everyone except for Diane Marlin and Michael Madigan — voted in favor of the raises. The final council vote on the motion will be Nov. 7.

Prussing's initial proposal was for the mayor, city clerk and aldermen to receive 2 percent raises each year for the next four years.

"In order to soften the growing gap between elected officials and all other employees, the proposed salaries for elected officials include an adjustment for the first year to account for the cumulative difference between the across-the-board raises given to employees over the past four years and what elected officials received," Prussing said in a letter to the council, noting that the proposed increase would be distributed on top of that adjustment.

She emphasized that salaries for elected officials are all "generally considerably below staff compensation."

"I'm not saying to bridge that gap or minimize it," Prussing said. "I'm just saying to not make it wider than it already is."

Elected officials are also exempt from receiving in-term salary increases such as bonuses, longevity increases or re-classifications.

"I just saved the city over $3 million in health insurance costs," Prussing said about switching city employee health insurance from Health Alliance to Blue Cross Blue Shield and avoiding a 4 percent price increase. "I don't expect to be paid (extra) for that."

Prussing said she received emails from critics of her plan, but there was no in-person audience input given at the meeting.

Several council members disagreed with increasing their salaries. Madigan said it would be undeserved unless the council could create a more "robust community."

"We're doing this (job) to serve our community, not for the money," Madigan said. "It's not appropriate to link (a council salary hike) to inflation."

Madigan also took a stab at Prussing's aforementioned health insurance switch, saying it will put employees "at detriment" since the new provider won't be as good as the last.

Alderman Bill Brown echoed Madigan's statements, saying "It's about the principal more than us losing money. The economy needs to get better before we can reward aldermen."

Alderman Charlie Smyth said an increase for council salaries could "easily" be justified, especially since he devotes 10 to 20 hours a week to the job. However, he was strongly against a percentage increase.

"I oppose percent increases because they reward those making more money," Smyth said. "I don't see a justification for that. Even though the raises sound fair they disproportionately reward people at the top and it's contributing to the disparities in this country."

In other news, the council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance to establish a Community Outreach Coordinator position that will work with police and citizens on self-policing, creating a neighborhood watch and promoting a positive police-community relationship through outreach programs. It will cost $61,831 for the current fiscal year and be an estimated recurring annual expense of $82,943.

MONEY MATTERS

How Urbana’s newly revised proposal for annual salary increases would play out, from May 2017 to May 2020: