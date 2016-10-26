2 years in prison for Rantoul man who struck motorcycle

URBANA — A Rantoul man who struck a motorcycle while driving drunk, injuring two people, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Ralph Williamson, 46, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Cypress Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge John Kennedy to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that on June 18, his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.17 percent when he was involved in a collision in Rantoul.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega, who negotiated the plea agreement with Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, said the crash between Williamson’s pickup truck and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Tanner and Liberty.

Witnesses said the truck slowed at the intersection but did not completely stop for the stop sign.

The motorcyclist had the right-of-way, Ortega said.

Both the rider and his passenger were injured but did not suffer any fractures, Ortega said.

Ortega said police said Williamson initially denied driving but his passenger told police Williamson was driving. He smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and trouble balancing, the prosecutor said.

Ortega said Williamson’s license had been revoked since 1989 and that he had multiple prior convictions, including for DUI, home invasion and aggravated battery.