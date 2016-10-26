$5 million gift to give UI business grads a leg up

CHAMPAIGN — A $5 million donation to the University of Illinois College of Business will help position UI graduates as leaders in an increasingly data-intensive business world, backers say.

The gift, announced Tuesday, will establish the Deloitte Foundation Center for Business Analytics, which will provide students with data knowledge and skills highly prized in today's business climate, officials said. The gift is from the Deloitte Foundation and Deloitte's retired and current partners and employees.

Ron Sonenthal, chief operating officer of Deloitte Tax and the company's liaison to the university, said students educated in science, technology, engineering and math are needed in business to fuel economic growth and drive innovation.

"We are truly entering an age where information and data are transforming every industry and the way that every company does business," College of Business Dean Jeffrey Brown said.

Whether it's marketing, accounting or finance, the ability to look for patterns or insights about how consumers behave is driving how businesses market themselves, their organizational design and every aspect of their operations, Brown said. Through the use of data and business analytics, companies can make better decisions and improve their competitive position in a global marketplace, he said.

Within the accounting industry, much of what young new accountants do today will someday be augmented or even replaced by machines that can read text, Brown said.

"What we're trying to do is stay on the very front end of those conversations, about how technology and computers can help us analyze data for business patterns, insights and the like," he said. "We want every student who graduates from the College of Business to be conversant and comfortable working with those tools."

Brown said the college already has professors with expertise in this area, and the campus as a whole is a leader in data science and information science. The hope is that the new center will "cement our leadership role as a business school in those conversations," he said.

"I think every business school in America right now is trying to figure out how to strengthen their analytics capabilities and training. Virtually every employer wants it. But I think we're the first to really do a center," Brown said.

The plan is to integrate business analytics into the core undergraduate curriculum as well as the college's graduate programs, "with the goal of making sure that every student who leaves the College of Business is prepared to thrive in what one might call the new economy."

Currently, students might get some exposure through a statistics class, but the new courses will provide a broader perspective and more tools than they get now, he said.

The $5 million will support research, students and curriculum development, and pay for a director and staff. It will use a mix of new and existing faculty members, and more will be added down the road as new courses are developed.

The center will allow faculty members to create model curriculum materials that can be made available to other colleges, according to Jon Davis, head of the UI Department of Accountancy. Deloitte wanted to position the new center as a "thought leader" in the field, Brown said.

Students will also be able to earn scholarships and degrees in data analytics, Davis said.

While the center will be housed in the College of Business, it will work with other units across campus — likely computer science, statistics and information science — as part of a broader data sciences initiative, Brown said.