Ammons promoting bail-reform effort

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois taxpayers shouldn't have to cover the cost of jailing nonviolent defendants awaiting trial.

That's the message state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and other officials hope to spread today as they announce plans to bring a bail-reform movement to Illinois.

Illinois will be the second state in the country to join an initiative designed to prevent nonviolent arrestees from being detained just because the individual can't afford bail.

In partnership with the Pretrial Justice Institute, the 3DayCount movement seeks to help judges make more objective and informed decisions about holding an offender until trial, all based on a risk assessment.

According to Ammons, high bonds are set to ensure an offender shows up to court and prevent new violent criminal activity from occurring. Every year, Americans spend $14 billion to jail people who haven't been convicted of a crime, she said.

The goal of this movement: save taxpayers money by conducting a scientifically based risk assessments when someone is arrested to determine whether an individual is a low-risk offender and should qualify for release.

During her time on the Champaign County Board, Ammons was a part of the social justice committee and worked on ways to reduce the jail population.

"We always saw we had a high number of people who were being held in the county jail because they can't make the bail assigned to them. That inability to make bail, in many cases, causes the person who is being held to lose their job, housing or even custody of their children. ... That generally happens after they've been held more than three days," she said. "Detaining people who haven't been found guilty of the charges against them costs us an enormous amount of money. After three days of being held ... that's when they become costly to society."

On Wednesday, Ammons, Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Rita Garman, Winnebago County Chief Judge Joseph McGraw, Director of the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts Mike Tardy and Pretrial Justice Institute CEO Cherise Fanno Burdeen will announce their partnership, along with a goal of implementing new standards for pretrial by the year 2020.

The hope is to help the court system make more informed decisions about setting bail, based on some type of risk assessment done at the time of arrest. Currently, Cook, Kane and McLean counties are piloting this approach to determining bond and detainment, through a tool created by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, called Public Safety Assessment. It looks at an offender's previous criminal history and other factors to determine how likely the person is to fail to appear in court or commit a new or more violent crime.

"We want to work with all three branches of government and look at some new standards. We want an Illinois standard, not a county-by-county standard," Ammons said.

And as the second state to join the institute's 3DayCount movement, Illinois is an ideal place to try this approach due to its history of pretrial reform, according to Fanno Burdeen. "It is one of four states without bail bondsmen, combined with no lobbying interests in Springfield opposing bail reform. You also have Cook County as a participant in this pilot program and a chief justice in the state that has made this a major part of her work," she said.

While ultimately decisions about bonds and detaining offenders will remain in the hands of the court, Ammons and Fanno Burdeen think giving the court better tools to make those decisions will lessen the disparate impact incarceration can have on minorities and those without the means to pay bond.

"Research shows the impact being held, but not convicted, can have. It increases the likelihood of a person being found or pleading guilty. Statistical trends show they tend to get a longer sentences," Ammons said. "When a person is arrested and can't make bail, they go to court shackled in handcuffs and a jumpsuit. That plays on the psychology of the people in the court and the judge, as opposed to someone who can make bond and comes to court dressed appropriately. The perception is different. ... It has its own social implications."