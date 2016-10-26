Area history, Oct. 26, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, unless someone throws a monkey wrench into the works, the Urbana-based traction line will be extended both north and south this winter. It is planned to continue the line north to Kankakee as soon as possible. After grading work starts, it is said that it will be possible to have cars running there within 30 days. The extension south to Mattoon soon will follow.

In 1966, WILL-TV will boost its power to the legal limit tonight, nearly doubling its broadcasting radius. The new level will enable viewers in Decatur, Bloomington, Charleston-Mattoon, Danville and Springfield to view the signal.

In 2001, Danny Powell, who held administrative positions at two computer science institutions at Rice University, will replace Jim Bottum as executive director at the University of Illinois' National Center for Supercomputing Applications.