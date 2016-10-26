Burst eardrum leads to charge against UI student

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jiang

URBANA — A University of Illinois student living in Urbana has been criminally charged after allegedly slapping and choking his girlfriend so hard that her eardrum burst.

Hao Jiang, 21, of the 1000 block of West University Avenue, Urbana, was charged Wednesday with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, for allegedly harming his live-in girlfriend at their apartment Tuesday.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $5,000 and told Jiang to be back in court Dec. 19. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

An Urbana police report said Jiang allegedly got into an argument with the 22-year-old Asian woman he'd been dating for about three years Tuesday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., the report said, he became angry with her after she confronted him about messages from another woman. During their argument, he allegedly slapped her on the ear with his hand and put his hands around her throat, choking her.

The woman told police that "her mind stopped for a few seconds" and she "could not do anything with her body."

The woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where it was determined that her eardrum burst. An officer saw red lines on her throat consistent with being choked.

The woman allowed the officer in to their apartment, where police found damage to a door and a window consistent with what the woman reported had happened.

Police said after his arrest, Jiang denied that the argument was physical and had no explanation for his girlfriend's burst eardrum.

Both Jiang and the woman are UI students, the report said.