Champaign council OKs next step on UC2B assets

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward on designating a service provider to buy the assets of a local fiber-optic infrastructure originally constructed by the Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband Intergovernmental Consortium.

UC2B is a nonprofit agency that provides internet service and a fiber-optic broadband infrastructure in parts of Champaign and Urbana. The measure passed quickly, without comment from council members or the audience. City Manager Dorothy David will be in charge of designating the service provider; she must make her decision by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Faced with the same proposal Monday, the Urbana City Council needed more time and is conducting a special meeting Thursday to make its decision.

Once selected, the service provider will need to complete the purchase by Dec. 31, according to a staff report to the council.

In other business, members voted unanimously to move forward with drainage-improvement plans that have been in the works for years.

"We've had economic upturn and downturn, and we've never turned our back on this project, even in the midst of a heavy recession," said council member Michael La Due. "I'm really proud of this staff and city."

The city will continue with drainage advancements in the West Washington Street and Boneyard Creek areas. The council also voted to explore other avenues for financing the project's resulting debt.

The plan for the West Washington Street drainage basin has four steps, the first of which has already been completed. The rest will cost $28.2 million, according to city staff. The Boneyard Creek plan can include up to four steps that will cost $24.3 million.

The majority of public input provided at the meeting was in support of the council's actions.

City staff also said plans for financing drainage improvements in the Garden Hills area, which will leave a bill of $42.9 million, will continue being deliberated and decided at a later time.