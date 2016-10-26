The Health Reporter Is In: Oct. 26, 2016

Health-related questions? Ask them here

Q: What is the threat level off-campus from the hand, foot and mouth disease the University of Illinois students are getting?

A: Hand, foot and mouth disease was already in the broader community long before there was an outbreak at the UI. It just wasn’t a focus of attention before!

In fact, it’s possible to become infected and never even know it, especially if you’re an adult, because you may not have symptoms or your symptoms may be mild.

Dr. Ada Sum, a pediatrician at Carle, said doctors see hand, foot and mouth disease very commonly among young children, especially in the summer and fall, and sometimes their parents pick it up, too.

It spreads so easily among kids because the blistering sores caused by the illness have fluid in them, Sum said. And the virus can live on objects handled by infected people, she said.

This disease can also be spread through close personal contact and through the feces of infected people – via things such as diaper-changing or using the bathroom and failing to wash hands well afterward.

“Kids are always a risk but not because of this (campus outbreak) but because hand, foot and mouth is very common in children,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Alwais Vaid said. “On a yearly basis, I’m pretty confident that there are many day cares that experience small clusters.”

Because the symptoms can be mild, Vaid said many adults may already have immunity to hand, foot and mouth disease from having been previously exposed to any of the viruses in the enterovirus family of viruses that can cause this nasty illness.

Coxsackievirus is the most common virus culprit, but it’s possible to get hand, foot and mouth disease more than once if you’re exposed to a different enterovirus strain, Vaid and Sum said.

The best way to protect yourself is frequent hand-washing, and make it a good scrub with soap and water.

If you can’t get to a sink right away, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol concentration or grab one of the anti-bacterial/anti-virual wipes found around public places. Vaid said they’ll do a pretty good job on hand, foot and mouth germs left behind.

“It is killed very easily by antiviral soap or these wipes, or alcohol-based sanitizers,” he said.

Two more things to be aware of:

Hand, foot and mouth disease typically won’t run longer than a week to 10 days tops, but there are some virus strains that can cause more severe and longer-lasting symptoms that can involve the nails and some skin peeling, Sum said. The treatment is still the same, supportive care, until the illness runs its course, she said.

People tend to be most contagious during the first week, but they can still spread this infection to others for up to weeks after they no longer have symptoms, of if they’ve never had symptoms at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q: We have been told to look for more information in the mail Re: Health Alliance Connect and what our new options will be but haven’t received any information yet. We don’t want to miss the deadline to sign up. When will there be more information sent so we can see what our options are for Medicaid, when Health Alliance is discontinued.

A: John Hoffman, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, said Medicaid clients in central Illinois will be able to select between Molina and Meridian Health Plan and enrollment packages will be going out in the mail next week.

Medicaid clients in this area with coverage being terminated under Health Alliance Connect will also be sent a letter from Health Alliance a month before their coverage ends, at the end of November, according to Carle/Health Alliance spokeswoman Laura Mabry.