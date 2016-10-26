High School Confidential: Week 7

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

In its 10th season, the Pumpkin House in Arthur features carved pumpkins arranged in lines carved by, among others, the ALAH student council. Senior Maddie Myers claimed the best pumpkin she saw at the carving sessions (Oct. 18-20) was a monster face.

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

At last weekend's Youth Literature Festival at the University of Illinois, authors from around the country participated. Some of them visited area high schools. Arcola hosted two authors — Xavier Garza and Ted Sanders (left) — on Friday as they gave presentations to grade school and junior high students. "Curiosity is a walk fraught with peril," Sanders said. "Keep walking."

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

On Oct. 18, five volleyball seniors, from left, Grace Irvin, Holley Hambleton, Hayley Hambleton, Riley Williams and Angela Sieberns were honored. Said coach Candy Franzen: "They are a true definition of dedication, determination and heart of a team. They will be greatly missed." The night ended with a win and a celebration with cake.

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

For the first time, Bement fielded a cross-country team. Last year, talented freshman Luke Brewer was joined by Will Wittmer and Ryan Stoerger, but the three competed individually. Enter Paolo Kinsella, Daniel Reed and Wes Knowles, who joined the program this year. A full team was born. "Having a team this year adds a component to each race. Not only are we running for individual time, but also trying to get the best place possible," coach Andrew Brown said. At regionals, every runner posted a personal best, and Brewer qualified for sectional. "It has been a great experience," Brown said. "The icing on the cake is seeing the vast improvements each runner has made with times."

— Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

The Bismarck-Henning Key Club, sponsored by Jeff Beukelman, volunteered at the Kiwanis Pancake Day, clearing tables, pouring coffee and handing out pancakes and sausage. On Saturday, the group also volunteered at Haunted Happenings.

— Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

A Gay Straight Alliance Club has been established for high school students. It meets once a month over the lunch period under the guidance of teacher Leslie Whitehouse.

— Kylie Moubry

Centennial

The school's Interact Club is hosting its annual Haunted High on Friday (5-7 p.m.) with a Slaughterhouse theme. Admission is $5, or bring a warm-weather item to donate.

— Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

The Cerro Gordo FFA went to Indianapolis for the national convention. Sponsor Alex Kaluf took her first trip and joined seven students: Lauren Rawson, Sam Cullison, Colten Wildman, Marissa Aubert, Hailey Hauersperger, Jarrett Walker and Derek Jones. In addition to the opening session, they went to the rodeo, FFA concert and the Indianapolis Zoo. Callie Wildman, a 2015 Cerro Gordo graduate, received her American FFA degree, which is given to those who have demonstrated the most commitment to FFA and have made significant accomplishment in their supervised agricultural experiences. Callie was one of 91 recipients from Illinois.

— Emma Tuttle

Champaign Central

Diane Salfelder was named Teacher of the Month by 94.5-FM. The October honor is especially fitting for Salfelder — a heavy contributor in school and in the community — as she fought and defeated breast cancer, not missing time in the classroom during her battle.

— Walker Stillman

Chrisman

To celebrate Red Ribbon Week, Chrisman's MAD TACOS (Making A Difference Teens Achieving Correct Outcomes Successfully) is hosting an animal supplies drive at the Paris Humane Society.

— Briar Napier

DeLand-Weldon

The school's volleyball team finished third at the conference tournament, which it hosted.

— Erika Smith

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

School pride was on colorful display last Friday as student of all ages dress in G-RF colors at school.

— Mary Key

Fisher

FFA chapter officer members attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis included: Hannah Hires, Sophia Hortin, Bailey Parks, Emma Carmein, Alexis Hallden and Bethany Musick. First-year FFA adviser Jennifer Boberg also attended. A shoutout to retiring Principal Tom Shallenberger and janitor Richard Koelbl, who puts in endless hours of work with a smile on his face.

— Hannah Hires

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Senior Night was one to remember for anyone who attended Friday's football game against Heyworth. Manager and co-captain Dylan Brownlee was among the many players honored in a pregame ceremony. But it didn't stop there. Brownlee, who has autism, lined up with his GCMS teammates, took a handoff and rambled 35 yards for a ceremonial touchdown, with both the Falcons and Heyworth celebrating the run. Brownlee was awarded the game ball.

— Jessalyn Davis

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

School pride was on colorful display last Friday as student of all ages dress in G-RF colors at school.

— Mary Key

Heritage

A group of Heritage FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis: Collin Rohl, Connor Wienke, Talan Rohrer, Dylan Dohme, Caroline Dohme, Annalea Wolf, Cole Mohr, Cole Woodmansee, Courtney Stewart, Tucker Richardson, Kennedy Bowers, Autumn Walker and Jeremy Cottrell. They were escorted by FFA sponsor and ag teacher Chris Kerns, who will be retiring after this year. He was principal at Heritage Junior High School before becoming the ag teacher at the high school in 2012.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

Author Sarah Aronson ("Beyond Lucky") spoke at the school, inviting students to the Youth Literature Festival in Champaign. The event was a kickoff for this week's book fair in the library.

— Allison Conway

LeRoy

Seniors participating in fall sports, as well as cheerleaders and band members, were recognized at Senior Night at Friday's home football game.

— Manuel Hernandez

Mahomet-Seymour

Three Bulldogs attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis: Senior Kat Blakeslee competed in the talent competition, senior Madison Mitchell (left, with FFA teacher/adviser Jennifer Wherley) competed in the job interviews and senior Maddie Fugate competed in prepared public speaking. Mitchell placed in the top four in the nation, and Fugate was in the top 16. Five additional members of the FFA officer teams also attended the convention to share their passion for the agriculture industry.

— Tiana Dyson

Monticello

The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution winners were Caleb Hanson and Leslie Taylor. They were selected by classmates and teachers because they exhibit traits such as honesty, respect, leadership and patriotism. They will be formerly recognized in May and give speeches at graduation.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Before Friday's playoff-clinching win against Salt Fork, senior football players, cheerleaders and dance team members were announced and celebrated with their parents. A tear-jerking tribute was made during halftime by both schools to loved ones who died of cancer.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Author Zetta Elliot (left) visited as part of the Youth Literature Festival, sharing that a lack of diversity in children's literature inspired her to become a writer. "Books are either mirrors or windows," she said. "Books that are mirrors allow you to see yourself in the story. Books that are windows allow you to see into someone else's world."

— Elisabeth Miller

Shiloh

Shiloh is holding the KDASC Halloween dance on Thursday night for student council. There will be costumes, dancing and fun games with students from surrounding schools attending.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

The SJ-O drama club hosted its fall play, "Questions In Life: Four One-Act Plays," last weekend. The plays starred Tyler Bowlin, Jonah Morris, Alexis Downing, Emmy Daniels, Kabe Shuster and Zahia Ouzidane, among others.

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

At last week's mock election, students were welcome to vote and seniors had the option of serving as election judges. Government teacher James Johnson said: "This is important because I believe it is our civic and moral duty to vote. In recent decades, American voter turnout has been notoriously poor, and I hope this generation can change that. Young Americans will influence the direction our country moves through their votes."

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

Ted Sanders, author of "The Keepers" and a creative writing professor at the UI, gave a presentation to Tuscola's seventh- and eighth-graders. Asked what advice he gives to students, Sanders said: "Just do it. Don't be afraid if it's the right choice if you're passionate about it." Sanders kept students engaged with experiments throughout his presentation. After taking questions from students like Andrew Penne and Dylan Alcorn, Sanders signed copies of his book.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

A mock election was held in conjunction with the League of Women Voters and the Champaign County Clerk's office, one that included realistic ballots, voting machines and "I voted" stickers. Uni ended up voting for Hillary Clinton as president and Democratic representatives for all other races. Legalization of marijuana votes were the most divided (almost 50-50), but 90 percent favored allowing felons to vote. Classes like freshman history discussed the election. "We talked about the pros and cons about each of them." Nicole Southey said. Senior Henry Wilson and the journalism class helped coordinate the event. "You really start to think about how those other races (beyond presidential) affect you as a student and as someone who will soon be in a larger society of voters."

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

Select Unity FFA members attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, taking in the career fair, a rodeo and other agriculture-related activities. Unity product Michael Wetherell was awarded his FFA American Degree. "Only less than 1 percent (of FFA members) got their American Degree, so I was really excited," he said.

— Leah Gateley

Urbana

The Academic Monogram, an annual event that acknowledges the outstanding performances of students in the classroom, continues to grow in popularity. "It's nice to get recognized for working hard all my years in high school. To see all the other students in the school who do well and get recognized makes others want to do the same," said David Owen, a three-year Academic Monogram attendee.

— Shelbert Nance

Villa Grove

Villa Grove alum and avid Cubs fan Chad Gordon gives back each year to his alma mater. Last year, he presented $2,650 in scholarship money for four Villa Grove seniors. This year, he hopes to raise $5,000 in scholarship funds. One way was raffling his own season tickets — 16 rows above the Cubs dugout — for a Cubs-Cardinals game.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Last Tuesday, students wore orange for Bully Awareness Day. The idea: show support for those who have dealt with bullying and for those who have lost loved ones due to the negative impact bullying has on people.

— Bailei Lankster