Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Paxton police chief: I'm owed $6,848
| Subscribe

More Local

Paxton police chief: I'm owed $6,848

Wed, 10/26/2016 - 2:29pm | Will Brumleve

PAXTON — Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane is taking the city, its mayor and its comptroller/treasurer to court in an attempt to get the city to pay him $6,848 that he claims he is owed in overtime pay.

Bane filed a small-claims complaint this week in Ford County Circuit Court, alleging the city has refused to pay him for overtime he accumulated by attending meetings of the city council and its various committees over a nine-year period.

Bane said he is owed $6,848 for meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. Bane is also seeking payment of court costs.

The complaint names the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess as defendants.
Ingold and Burgess declined to comment on the complaint. Bane also declined comment.

Due to a conflict, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton recused himself from hearing the case, which was to be sent to Chief Judge Kevin P. Fitzgerald of Bloomington for re-assignment.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

Son of a Barrelmaker wrote 1 hour 43 min ago

 I'm sure as a department head he's exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act and not eligible for overtime pay.  Didn't the reporter research his eligibility for overtime pay?

C mon man wrote 49 min 51 sec ago

A lawsuit was filed and the reporter reported it. It is not his job to try the case. That is why a judge will be assigned. C'mon man, what are you thinking?