Paxton police chief: I'm owed $6,848

PAXTON — Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane is taking the city, its mayor and its comptroller/treasurer to court in an attempt to get the city to pay him $6,848 that he claims he is owed in overtime pay.

Bane filed a small-claims complaint this week in Ford County Circuit Court, alleging the city has refused to pay him for overtime he accumulated by attending meetings of the city council and its various committees over a nine-year period.

Bane said he is owed $6,848 for meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. Bane is also seeking payment of court costs.

The complaint names the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess as defendants.

Ingold and Burgess declined to comment on the complaint. Bane also declined comment.

Due to a conflict, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton recused himself from hearing the case, which was to be sent to Chief Judge Kevin P. Fitzgerald of Bloomington for re-assignment.