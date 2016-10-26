Police probe shooting in Urbana

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for the person or persons who shot someone in a southeast Urbana neighborhood Tuesday evening.

For at least the second time in two weeks, police were called to the 2000 block of Vawter Street after receiving multiple reports that shots had been fired.

The calls came about 6:26 p.m. and police found a victim with a gunshot wound in a lower extremity and several spent casings. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Detectives from the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.

On Oct. 20, several shots were fired in that same block about 4:10 p.m. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Keith A. Porter, 23, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. They are still looking for him.

In that shooting, the person fired at was not hit.

The block where the shots were fired has been the scene of other shootings in the last several months.

On June 27, Demetrius Lane, 20, was shot once in the chest on the eve of his anticipated testimony in a Champaign murder trial. The man accused of shooting him, Anthony Fowler, 26, is awaiting trial for that offense. However, Fowler was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for unlawful use of weapons by a felon for having a loaded gun in a vehicle in Champaign back in December.

On Sept. 13, Tarell Pettis, 18, was also arrested and later charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at a man in that block. The intended victim was not hit. Pettis is also awaiting trial.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).