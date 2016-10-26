Tom Kacich: Cards-fan judicial candidate returning to Cubs' fold

David Reid is a St. Louis Cardinals fan, but that doesn't mean he isn't cheering — big league, as Donald Trump would say — for the Cubs in the World Series.

He's also cheering for a very big TV audience for the games.

Reid, a Democrat from Springfield, is running for judge in the circuit that includes Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Jersey, Scott and Greene counties. And he took a bit of a gamble two weeks ago and bought 30-second TV spots during each of the seven games of the Series.

The cost: $2,000 each.

That's quite a bit more than the $200 to $250 he paid for commercial time during news shows on WRSP. The seven World Series spots account for $14,000 of the $18,100 he is spending at the station.

"I used to be a die-hard Cubs fan," Reid said, "but they lost me in 1969 when they had that fold. I like them, but since my son went with the Cardinals, I've become a Cardinals fan.

"I was in college in '69, and it was very hard. It got to the point where it was keeping me up at night that I was so disappointed. I kind of moved on to other things."

His son, David B. Reid, has been on the grounds crew at Busch Stadium "for probably 15 years. But at this point, I'm pulling for the Cubs."

Reid said he didn't know how much he was paying for the World Series commercial time.

"Frankly, I was advised by my campaign people to do it. So I just said, 'OK, I'm in,'" he said.

At the time he made the TV buy earlier this month, he didn't know the Cubs would be playing the Cleveland Indians in the Series.

"But I was hoping it would happen. I'm officially a Cardinals fan, but at this point with the Cardinals being out of it, I'm all for Chicago," he said.

He said a friend of his from college at SIU Carbondale, George Loukas, owns the Cubby Bear lounge across from Wrigley Field, "so I try to go up there a couple times every year and try to catch up with George and go to a ballgame."

Reid said he thinks his election race "is going to be close." He is challenging Republican April Troemper, who was appointed circuit judge last year.

"I'm running as a Democrat in a Republican area, but my wife and most of my friends are Republicans, so I think that will help me," Reid said.

Meanwhile, local TV airwaves finally are seeing some political advertising beyond the stuff that has been on for months.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, began a $20,250 purchase on WCIA-TV on Oct. 21 that will carry for at least a week. He also bought $22,406 in spots on WAND-TV.

It's a far cry from Davis' 2014 re-election campaign when he started spots on WCIA in early September. In his post-election report to the Federal Election Commission that year, Davis said he spent almost $350,000 on television advertising between Oct. 18 and Election Day. He won't spend half that much this year against Democrat Mark Wicklund.

Also on the air now are George Vargas, the Republican candidate for Champaign County state's attorney, and Matt Duco, the Democratic candidate for Champaign County recorder.

Both made cable TV purchases. Vargas spent $3,605 for 204 spots on ESPN, FX, HGTV, MSNBC, TBS, History, Hallmark and the Discovery channels.

Duco spent almost $5,000 for spots on CNBC, CNN, ESPN, CNN and the Food Channel.

GOP outlook in Champaign County

Republicans haven't won a presidential election in Champaign County among the last six — since 1988 — and it's not going to happen this year either.

The only questions are whether the beating will be as bad as 1992 (36 percent for George H.W. Bush) in a three-way race, or 2008 (40 percent for John McCain) when then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama was on the presidential ballot for the first time, and whether it will effect down-ballot races.

I'll suggest something around the 58 percent to 40 percent numbers in Champaign County, similar to the 2008 presidential election. There are too many Republicans in the county who are lukewarm on Donald Trump or out-and-out hostile to him, and not enough of the disgruntled Democrats you'll find in other counties who are willing to cross over for him.

And I don't see a down-ballot effect — just like 2008 — unless it's with a depressed turnout among Republicans. Based on early voting, there's not much evidence of that happening, either.

After Monday's first day of early voting, almost 10,000 people already had voted early in Champaign County. At this point four years ago, the total number of early voters in the county was fewer than 7,000.

A couple of observations from that 2008 race:

That year, former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, ran for Congress for the fifth time and got nearly 59 percent of the vote over Steve Cox of Urbana. That was the highest percentage Johnson received in any of his congressional races except the 2002 election when he got 63 percent in a three-way race. So, no evidence of a down-ballot effect there.

Republicans won three of the five countywide races that year, losing only the state's attorney and auditor contests.

In the race for state's attorney, Julia Rietz ran for a second term and got 65 percent, up from the 62 percent she scored four years earlier. But she had run against an incumbent in 2004 and against an underfunded Republican (Janie Miller-Jones) in 2008.

The race for county auditor, won by the forgettable Tony Fabri, was determined by a last-minute $10,000 television advertising blitz by the Democrat over Republican Brad Jones. Even with that, Fabri only won by about 2.5 percentage points.

One of the Republican countywide winners that year was Recorder Barb Frasca, who got nearly 56 percent. In the three other races where Frasca ran against an opponent (in 1996, 2004 and 2012), she got 56, 58 and 58 percent.

So there was little impact on countywide races. I expect the same this year as well.

