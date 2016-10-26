Top of the Morning, Oct. 26, 2016

Tony Clements’ fight against cancer received a surprise boost last weekend.

As part of a trip to Kansas City for a Chiefs game organized by longtime friend Mike Haile, Clements was whisked to Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday morning. There, the longtime official scorer for Illini basketball and director of Campus Rec reunited with someone he grew close to over the years in Champaign-Urbana: Kansas coach Bill Self.

“He had a great conversation with Bill after practice,” said Haile, general manager of WDWS, WHMS and WKIO. “All of the players came over and introduced themselves. We also chatted with (former Illini assistants) Jerrance Howard and Norm Roberts. It was so cool.”

Haile’s son, Chris, and Clements’ friend, Deb Shilts, were part of a travel party that enjoyed the tour of Kansas’ practice facility, stops at Kansas City’s famed barbecue joints and a Chiefs win against the New Orleans Saints.

“(Tony) has been through so much,” Mike Haile said, “so I think three straight days of laughing did him good.”

***

Megan Blunk is happy to report that the ring she received for winning basketball gold at the Paralympics in Brazil has been recovered by Urbana police.

The ring was among several items stolen from the UI grad’s house last week. Blunk said a story in The News-Gazette in part led to the return of her valuables.

