UPDATE: Warrant issued in connection with shooting in Urbana

URBANA — Police are looking for two men allegedly involved in shooting an Urbana man in southeast Urbana Tuesday evening, only one of whom they've identified.

Urbana police Lt. Richard Surles said a warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Kendre Quandrell Leshoure, 25, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, the same block where the shootings occurred.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a 28-year-old Urbana man in a lower extremity. The man was treated and released from a local hospital, Surles said.

Judge Heidi Ladd set bond on the warrant for Leshoure at $250,000.

Meanwhile, Surles said police continue to look for a second man believed to be involved. He was described as black, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing all gray athletic clothing and had a handgun on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting was the second in two weeks in that block. Police received several calls about 6:26 p.m. Tuesday and found the man when they got there. They also found several spent casings.

Detectives from the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.

On Oct. 20, several shots were fired in that same block about 4:10 p.m. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Keith A. Porter, 23, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. They are still looking for him.

In that shooting, the person fired at was not hit.

The same block where the shots were fired last week and Tuesday has been the scene of other shootings in the last several months.

On June 27, Demetrius Lane, 20, was shot once in the chest on the eve of his anticipated testimony in a Champaign murder trial. The man accused of shooting him, Anthony Fowler, 26, is awaiting trial for that offense. However, Fowler was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for unlawful use of weapons by a felon for having a loaded gun in a vehicle in Champaign back in December.

On Sept. 13, Tarell Pettis, 18, was also arrested and later charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at a man in that block. The intended victim was not hit. Pettis is also awaiting trial.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).