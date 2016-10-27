3 men sought after Champaign home invasion

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the men who forced their way into the home of an elderly Champaign man earlier this week and robbed him of several items.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said three men entered a home in the 1500 block of North McKinley Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Monday and threatened the 87-year-old man living there. One of the intruders had a handgun, Shaffer said.

The men led the resident around the house while searching for and making off with several valuable pieces of his property, including jewelry and cash.

The victim was shaken but not physically injured, Shaffer said. He called police about 25 minutes after the men forced their way in. He was unable to provide much of a description of the intruders.

Anyone with information on the home invaders is urged to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477. Tips can also be filed online at 373tips.com, or by texting "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).