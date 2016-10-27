At DeLand-Weldon, 1 superintendent for the price of 2

DELAND — DeLand-Weldon Superintendent Jeff Asmus is officially on a paid leave of absence, but there is a chance he could return to run the day-to-day operations of the district, according to the school board president.

“There is a chance. It’s undetermined at this time,” said Jamie Dunn, who declined to state the reason for the leave of absence.

The school board voted 5-0 on Oct. 21 to hire Jeff Holmes as interim superintendent during the leave, saying only that Asmus was out of the district but still under contract.

Asmus, a former Heyworth schools principal, had been on the job at D-W since July 1 after being hired by a split 4-3 vote of the school board.

“Currently, he is on paid leave. (Asmus) is officially our superintendent and he is on paid leave at this time,” Dunn said.

D-W’s contract with Holmes, who served as interim superintendent for the 2015-16 school year, calls for him to be on the job until “the conclusion of the current superintendent’s leave of absence.”

So for now, the district is paying two superintendents — Asmus, who signed a three-year deal worth $112,000 annually, and Holmes, who’s being paid $600 a day, with the agreement stipulating no more than 100 days or 500 hours worked this school year.

Dunn urged district residents to be patient, and “continue to trust the board to do the right thing for the school, and that we are working through this as quickly as possible. We are unified and continuing to provide excellence in education.”

Asmus could not be reached for comment.