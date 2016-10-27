Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Fire reported in Urbana
Fire reported in Urbana

Thu, 10/27/2016 - 10:22pm | Tim Mitchell

URBANA - Firefighters have been called to the scene of a reported house fire in the 200 block of Dodson Drive, Urbana.

Firefighters had arrived by 10 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

