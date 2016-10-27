Jim Dey: Madigan tributes come back to haunt Dems

Whatever the outcome of the Nov. 8 election in Illinois, one thing is for sure.

Come January, Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan will, once again, be re-elected as the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. It's been that way for all but two years since 1983, and circumstances aren't about to change.

But there's one possible complication for the all-powerful "King of Illinois," as Chicago Magazine has described him.

Who will Madigan get to place his name in nomination?

As the political season plays out, the record in Illinois shows that legislators' tributes to Madigan make excellent campaign advertisement fodder for Republicans seeking to persuade voters that some Democratic candidates are little more than apologists for the deeply unpopular Madigan.

It's all part of the proxy war Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic Madigan are waging against each other in various contests across the state. They include a statewide race as well as a low-profile legislative contest deep in southern Illinois.

Take the race for state comptroller. Republican incumbent Leslie Munger, appointed by Rauner to fill the post after the December 2014 death of Judy Baar Topinka, is being challenged by Chicago Democrat Susana Mendoza, a former state legislator and current Chicago city clerk.

Mendoza once called the 73-year-old Madigan her "political mentor." But now that she's running statewide, the veteran politician is trying to distance herself by professing her independence from Madigan.

Republicans hope to eviscerate that claim with a campaign advertising video showing Mendoza lavishing Madigan with praise.

"I have had the privilege to serve under his unparalleled leadership for 10 years now — only a quarter of the time that Illinois has benefited from his stewardship," Mendoza said during a speech in which she nominated Madigan for speaker.

She praised Madigan's "passion and love for this state," calling him "the one person that embodies all of the leadership qualities that Illinois needs at this tenuous time in our history."

Recent history shows that Republicans can't win statewide races in solid Democrat Illinois unless there are special circumstances — a unique weakness in the Democratic candidate that gives just enough independents and Democrats sufficient pause to vote Republican.

Munger is hoping that Madigan's horrendous public approval rating will make the difference in her uphill campaign.

In that sense, it's the same technique Illinois Democrats are using against Republicans with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. They believe, probably correctly, that equating the unpopular Trump with most GOP candidates will pay off on Election Day.

Even Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, who has repudiated Trump's candidacy, is constantly buffeted with Democratic claims that he's The Donald's mini-me.

But one weapon that Democrats don't have is one that Republicans do — video of their target candidate heaping praise on Madigan.

In southern Illinois, Democratic state Rep. John Bradley of Marion is facing a tough re-election campaign against Republican David Severin, a Benton business owner. It has been a savage, big-spending contest in which each candidate has accused the other of being overly supportive of child molesters.

Despite his close ties to Madigan, Bradley will be a tough incumbent to dislodge. But the GOP figures its best chance is to charge that a vote for the popular Bradley is really a vote for the unpopular Madigan.

That's why they must have been thrilled when they came up with video of a Bradley nominating speech in which he compared Madigan to Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin and Pope Francis.

"Pope Francis recently expressed what a public servant should be. 'Every man, every woman who has to take up the service of government must ask themselves two questions. Do I love my people in order to better serve them? Am I humble, and do I listen to everybody, to diverse opinions in order to choose the best path? ... Speaker Madigan embodies this," Bradley told his fellow Democrats.

The GOP, of course, doesn't subscribe to the view that Madigan loves the people of Illinois. They contend he loves the power, perks and patronage that allow him to maintain and extend his political base, including control over Democratic legislators from all over the state.

Will enough voters buy that claim to make a difference in Springfield? Or can Madigan throw enough of Trump around to blunt attacks on him? Both parties are spending millions of dollars to shape the answer to that question.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff