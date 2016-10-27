Just 1 Question: Denman Elementary students and the Great Outdoors

Where better to learn about how native plants and animals are preparing for winter than the Great Outdoors?

Second-graders at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville are doing that this week on a field trip to Forest Glen County Preserve, east of Westville.

Susan Biggs Warner, of the Vermilion County Conservation District, led them on a hike through the woods, where they identified animal habitats and tracks, smelled sassafras leaves and other plants and looked for pine cones, acorns and mushrooms.

Students also visited the nature center, where they felt raccoon, fox and coyote pelts and met the resident snake and turkeys.

During their lunch break, staff writer Noelle McGee dropped by to ask: What activity did you enjoy the most during your visit to Forest Glen?

R'SHYA FORD

8

"I liked learning about different plants. There are some that smell like fruit. They look like leaves, but they smell like lemons."

KRISTOPHER ZIGLER

7

"We went on a scavenger hunt. I found a lot of acorns. They fall off the trees."

JOSEPH FLORES

7

"I liked looking for deer. When they scrape their antlers on trees, you know that's where they live."

AMAYA ROMERO

7

"My favorite part was visiting the animals, especially the turkeys. I like to hear them gobble. They're loud."

MICHAEL TAYLOR

7

"I just enjoyed exploring nature and being out in the sunshine. We went hunting for a lot of stuff — acorns, mushrooms, rocks, sticks. I wish we could come here every day."

JAHNAYA MILES

7

"I liked looking for stuff under logs and around big trees. I found some mushrooms and some animal footprints in the mud. I think it was a bird."

ARSHAY PRICE

8

"My favorite part was going to the log cabin and herb garden. Everything was made out of logs. That's how you made houses a long time ago."

ROBER T MATCHEM

7

"I liked walking in the trees and seeing the leaves change colors. We also looked for things around the trees like vines and moss."

