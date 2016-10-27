MTD trustees to seek 25% increase in property-tax levy

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette MTD board members, employees and community members get a ride on a new hybrid bus at the MTD garage in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 11, 2016. The MTD unveiled 12 new hybrid buses, making the fleet 60 percent hybrid powered.

CHAMPAIGN — Trustees of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District on Wednesday made the preliminary decision to ask for a 25 percent increase in its property-tax levy next year.

But that, they cautioned, does not mean a 25 percent increase in taxes paid by homeowners and businesses.

The MTD board is set to approve the $9.48 million tax-levy request at its Dec. 7 meeting. A public hearing at 3 p.m. that day will precede the decision.

Also Wednesday, the board went into closed session to discuss potential uses for five properties east of its Illinois Terminal building that it agreed to buy for $1.16 million this summer. The MTD took possession of the properties earlier this month and is already soliciting bids for the demolition of two of the buildings — at 207 S. Water St. and 59 E. Chester St., once the home of the Blue Island Tavern.

"Those two buildings are in worse-than-deplorable, worse-than-decrepit condition," said Managing Director Karl Gnadt.

"And the amount of money to rehab them would be astronomical, and not worth it," he said. "It's the cheaper route to having a safe property."

Gnadt said developers have contacted the MTD about possible plans to redevelop the properties a block south of University Avenue and a block east of the Illinois Terminal.

"We have had some conversations, but it's very early," he said. "Basically, my end of the conversation is that it's too early to have this conversation. And our board is still weighing options. We're just taking baby steps through this conversation."

MTD board Chairwoman Linda Bauer said the MTD board is being cautious as it considers redevelopment considerations.

"What I've suggested is taking all this a step at a time," she said. "So, is there anything that needs to be acted on right away? Yes, those buildings are potentially hazardous and a liability. So we're doing that, and once they're leveled, we'll figure out whether we want to do something else with that.

"There seems to be a lot of interest in developing Midtown (between downtown Champaign and Campustown) now."

Meanwhile, the board vote on the tax levy request was 4-1, with Champaign Republican Jermaine Raymer voting no.

Raymer said after the meeting that he was concerned about the size of the increase.

"It doesn't 100 percent guarantee that I'll vote no on the ordinance itself, but consistently I've had concerns about property tax increases," he said. "In general, I will say that I'm more in favor of a rider-supported funding model. I would want to see us pull more funding from our riders, increase fares and passes and those kinds of things."

A pending Illinois Supreme Court decision on whether properties that belong to Carle and the Presence Covenant Medical Center are taxable made figuring the property tax levy more complicated this year, said Gnadt.

Local taxing districts "are scrambling a little bit in an effort to have room in their levy to absorb the new assessed valuation, if that's the direction the Supreme Court goes in," he said. "If they don't make a decision before the end of the year, or they make a decision so that the hospitals retain their exemption, then that room just goes away. It doesn't impact anybody or anything."

Gnadt said an individual homeowner's tax bill "will never exceed the (consumer price index), which this past year was seven-tenths of 1 percent."

Bauer compared the tax levy to a bucket — "and we wanted to make the bucket big enough. It doesn't mean we're going to fill it up."

She noted that as a county board member, she voted to institute property-tax caps in Champaign County.

"In that respect, I'm fine with the 25 percent," she said. "Whoever on the board wants to make a case for going for more, I'm open to that as well."

But no one did.

In other business

— The MTD board approved a new agreement with the Urbana school district regarding the transportation of middle school and high school students. The two agencies have had annual agreements since 1987.

The new contract says the school district will pay $164,772 to transport 1,116 high school students and 897 middle school students.

— The board reviewed ridership figures that show that the number of passengers continues to drop. Ridership in September was down 4.42 percent from a year earlier and is down 2.82 percent for the fiscal year to date.