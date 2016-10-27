Score one for the good guy

Video: Dylan Brownlee scores TD for GCMS » more Videographer: Susan Riley/John Dixon Dylan Brownlee, manager for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team, usually takes care of water and cheering for the Falcons. But last Friday night, Bownlee, diagnosed with autism, lined up in uniform with his teammates and scored a touchdown. Image

GIBSON CITY — The senior co-captain and homecoming king at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley walks the halls at the high school, a smile plastered across his face as schoolmates smile back and greet him in passing.

"Hey, Dylan," a female student says in GCMS' senior hallway. "What's happening, Dylan?" a football teammate asks.

The scene plays out at football-crazed schools across the country, but this story is a bit different.

As Dylan Brownlee was approaching school age, no one could have predicted that he would be a big man on campu. He was diagnosed with autism at a young age, and doctors weren't sure how advanced Brownlee's motor and social skills would develop.

But there he was Friday night, romping 35 yards through the Heyworth defense for a touchdown prior to kickoff in a moment officials from both schools agreed to stage.

"I got a little emotional," said GCMS senior receiver/defensive back Austin Allen. "I'll remember that for the rest of my life and so will everyone else who was at that game."

Allen and twin brother Keegan, GCMS's quarterback, have been close with Brownlee since kindergarten. The sons of Falcons coach Mike Allen, the brothers looked out for Brownlee and made sure the four-year manager was as much a part of social activities as their classmates.

It was Keegan's idea to include Brownlee in Senior Night — years before the date was even on Dad's radar.

"Freshman year, Keegan asked if Dylan was still manager senior year, could we let him run the ball," Mike Allen said. "He would ask me every year."

Coach Allen brokered an agreement with former Heyworth coach Mark Hancock to allow Brownlee to have his moment. Hancock resigned at the end of the 2015 season, but at a summer clinic, Allen and new Hornets coach Brian Bradshaw met and talked about the senior manager.

"He told me everything was still in place and we were going to do it," Allen said. "The way he and the Heyworth kids handled it was amazing."

When Allen approached Brownlee about playing in a game, the senior had two concerns. One was his knee.

"He said 'I don't want to tear my meniscus' because he injured his knee this summer," Allen said.

Brownlee then wanted to make sure he was still the team's manager.

"I said 'Of course, you're still manager, Dylan,' " Allen said.

With the date approaching, it was then time to fit Brownlee for a helmet and shoulder pads.

Brownlee is a fan of "Star Wars" movies and his favorite character wears a helmet. That helped get him comfortable with the head gear.

"It feels like I have the Kylo Ren helmet on," Brownlee said. "You don't want to damage your brain and that way I could keep my head protected."

Dressed accordingly, Brownlee delivered on Friday night. Power-I, 26 power was the call.

"When the players said ... 'Go' then I just started running with the ball," Brownlee said. "Everyone was cheering and all the others from the other side said 'Touchdown!' "

Brownlee celebrated in the end zone with a vicious spike that would make Rob Gronkowski blush and two dabs that would have made Cam Newton proud.

"Oh yeah, it was a good celebration," Brownlee said.

The officiating crew presented a football to Brownlee following his touchdown. A Heyworth player hugged Allen as the celebration was winding down.

"He said it was so cool because he's got a brother with Down Syndrome," Allen said. "It made you realize what's important and what's not."

Dylan will be back on the sideline, wearing his No. 78 jersey and carrying the water to his teammates on Friday night as the Falcons (7-2) host El Paso-Gridley (6-3) in a rematch of a Week 3 game the Falcons dropped 22-20.

"We want to get payback," Brownlee said.

A long playoff run still might not be the season's top story. Friday night's emotional dash will be hard to top.

"It says a lot about our kids. The kids love him and they love him because of his personality and how he treats people and how he smiles," Mike Allen said. "We're so proud of our kids for the way they embrace him. That's awesome and a compliment to our kids here."