State Farm Center to be hopping all weekend
Two-plus years and $170 million in renovations later, a big music act returns to the new-look stage tonight at State Farm Center. The building will be buzzing throughout homecoming weekend at the UI:
TONIGHT
Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere on a Beach Tour" rolls into town — the country star's 60th, and third-to-last, show of 2016. Joining him: Randy Houser and Drake White & The Big Fire.
FRIDAY
Seven months after their second album landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's top 200 chart, English rockers The 1975 make their C-U debut. The opening act: rapper 070 Shake.
SATURDAY
Tickets to see the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonixhave been selling at a better rate than the Thursday and Friday acts. Us The Duo and Abi will also perform.
SUNDAY
Fans get their first public look at John Groce's Illini, who open the exhibition portion of the schedule against Division III Washington University. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.