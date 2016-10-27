State Farm Center to be hopping all weekend

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Stephen Morris, president of Urbana audio-visual firm C.V. Lloyde, works on the sound booth Wednesday as other employees get State Farm Center ready for tonight's Dierks Bentley concert in Champaign.

Two-plus years and $170 million in renovations later, a big music act returns to the new-look stage tonight at State Farm Center. The building will be buzzing throughout homecoming weekend at the UI:

TONIGHT

Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere on a Beach Tour" rolls into town — the country star's 60th, and third-to-last, show of 2016. Joining him: Randy Houser and Drake White & The Big Fire.

FRIDAY

Seven months after their second album landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's top 200 chart, English rockers The 1975 make their C-U debut. The opening act: rapper 070 Shake.

SATURDAY

Tickets to see the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonixhave been selling at a better rate than the Thursday and Friday acts. Us The Duo and Abi will also perform.

SUNDAY

Fans get their first public look at John Groce's Illini, who open the exhibition portion of the schedule against Division III Washington University. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.