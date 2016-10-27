Two men sought after holdup at Urbana store

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for two men who robbed a store in the southeast part of the city Wednesday night.

A release from Lt. Richard Surles said the men, one of whom had a handgun, entered the Sprint Store at 1702 S. Philo Road just before 8 p.m., demanded property from the 21-year-old employee, then tied the worker up.

The men took personal items and cellphones from the victim and the business and left.

The victim was able to call 911 and patrol officers arrived about a minute later, but the robbers were gone.

Both robbers were described as black men in their mid-20s.

The one with the gun was described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build and a "young-looking" mustache, wearing "cheap-looking" sunglasses, a black "beanie" hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second man was described as being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a skinny to medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans, and carrying a dark fabric bag with lettering on one side.

Anyone with information on this holdup is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by texting "CCTip" plus the information to CRIMES (274637.)