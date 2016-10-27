UI bringing back early-notification option for applications

URBANA — For high school students applying to the University of Illinois, Nov. 1 is once again circled in red on the calendar (or highlighted on their phones).

After a two-year experiment with a single application deadline, the UI has reverted back to an early-notification option.

Students who apply by Nov. 1 will qualify for "early action" by the UI, which will let applicants know by Dec. 16 whether they're admitted, denied or deferred for further consideration until Feb. 3, the final decision date. Those who apply by Dec. 1 will find out their status Feb. 3, as well.

For the past two years, the UI had a single application deadline (Dec. 1) and notified all students on the same day in early February.

Andy Borst, the UI's new director of undergraduate admissions, said the single decision date worked well in terms of the quality and size of the freshman class recruited to the UI, which hit a record 7,593 students this fall.

But other factors prompted the UI to reconsider.

For one thing, the financial aid application period through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program started Oct. 1 this year, three months earlier than in the past. Other schools moved up their application deadlines as a result, said Borst, who joined the UI this year from Western Illinois University.

But the UI also received complaints about the single decision date from alumni whose children would hear from other Big Ten schools that have rolling admittance long before they got a decision from Illinois. They'd say, "You're missing out on a really talented student, why do they have to wait until February?" Borst said.

The UI made the switch to a single decision date two years ago because of concerns about the status of students who were "deferred" under the old system. In 2014, nearly 6,000 students who applied early were deferred until February, which led to anxiety for them (and their parents), officials said. State high school counselors complained that the system was confusing and prompted some students to choose other schools.

The UI also hoped to stem a decline in the number of Illinois applicants choosing the UI, known as its "yield."

No more 'limbo' status

Borst said the goal under the new two-date system is to cut down on the number of deferred students. That was the advice from a group of Illinois high school guidance counselors who advise Keith Marshall, associate provost and executive director of enrollment management.

Most of the UI's applicant pool consists of Illinois residents, "and most of the people calling us in frustration about deferrals are residents," he said.

Officials are reviewing the last three years of admissions data to get a better handle on the academic profile of students who were ultimately admitted. If a student has a grade point average and ACT score that would have had an 80 to 90 percent chance of being admitted in the past, he or she will likely be admitted in December, he said. Those with qualifications that merited only a slim chance of being admitted in the past will likely be denied.

"We will make that decision, rather than putting them in limbo for two and a half months," he said.

UI admissions representatives traveled around the state in September to brief thousands of high school counselors about the move back to two decision dates this year, he said.

Their response?

"Just keep it consistent and don't change it every year," he said.

'Kind of a guessing game'

Amy Malone, guidance counselor at Monticello High School for the past 11 years, said she's grown accustomed to all colleges changing their decision dates, not just the UI.

"That's part of what makes this whole college application process so confusing for seniors is that every school does things differently," she said.

Malone applauded the UI's plans to cut down on deferrals. About 15 to 20 Monticello High students apply to the UI each year, and "99 percent" will probably get their applications in before Nov. 1, she said.

Malone didn't hear many complaints from parents about the UI's single-notification date over the past two years, but added, "It just made kids more anxious longer. Everybody wants to find out as soon as they click 'submit' on that application. They want to know right now."

Malone said the college admissions process is difficult for universities, too, as they try to predict which students will accept their offers. Some students apply to a dozen schools or more.

"It's just kind of a guessing game," she said. "Kids and colleges are just kind of trying to couch their game to make it work for them."

Borst said the UI doesn't expect its yield for Illinois students to change much because of the switch. It's held steady around 43 percent for the last couple of years.

In the past, when the UI had an early action deadline, about 60 percent of the UI's applications come in before Nov. 1. Borst declined to release numbers of applicants so far this fall. Application numbers have grown consistently in recent years except for 2015, when the UI switched to the single application deadline and notification date.