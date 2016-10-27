Violations: Mold, chemicals, bugs

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/C-U Citizen Access Ambar India has failed four health inspections since 2013.

A moldy ice chute, food-preparation areas with pesticides stored above them and storage coolers occupied by houseflies and moths were among the worst violations leading to closures and failures of eateries across Champaign County since July.

In total, 18 establishments were closed or failed inspections for serious health-code violations between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to a review of inspection records.

A food establishment fails with an adjusted score of 35 or less on a 100-point scale, and it is possible for a restaurant to receive a score of less than zero. Scores are adjusted for repeat and critical violations.

Among those failing was the Champaign County Nursing Home (500 Art Bartell Road, U). Health inspectors gave it an adjusted score of 28 and found four critical violations during a routine inspection Aug. 16.

An inspector observed gloved employees "handling soiled dishes, and then transferring to putting away clean dishes without removing gloves and washing their hands between tasks."

In addition, hand sinks were also blocked, and two pans of roast beef were stored overnight at an inappropriately high temperature.

This was the first time since 2008 that the nursing home failed its health inspection.

The nursing home kitchen stayed open and was re-inspected Sept. 8 and passed with an adjusted scored of 88.

Karen Noffke, administrator of the nursing home, did not return calls or emails requesting comment.

Local health officials inspect food-service facilities for compliance across nearly four dozen health and safety items — including critical violations and risk factors.

A restaurant is automatically closed if its adjusted score falls below zero or if there are critical violations that pose an immediate health threat to public safety. Restaurants can also be closed if they do not pay their annual permit fee. Establishments can stay open with scores between zero and 35, but they must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Seven of the 18 establishments — three in Champaign, two in Urbana and two in Rantoul — were temporarily closed by the public health district for repeat and severe violations.

Among those closed was Ambar India (605 S. Wright St., C). The eatery has failed four health inspections since 2013.

During a routine inspection July 19, Ambar India received an adjusted score of 18. It had six critical violations, including moldy cabbage in the walk-in cooler.

During its re-inspection Aug. 23, the health inspector noted an unidentified "repeat risk factor violation" and immediately closed the restaurant.

The restaurant reopened Aug. 26 after another re-inspection. It received an adjusted score of 82 and one critical violation after the health inspector noted "live cockroaches were observed in the women's restroom, dry storage, and in dish area of kitchen."

The restaurant staff declined to comment for this story.

In total, 11 restaurants failed their routine inspections.

THE RUNDOWN

Restaurants that were temporarily closed

Bibb's Country Restaurant at Wyndham

1001 W. Killarney St., U

An inspector shut down the restaurant Aug. 29 during a re-inspection after noting an unidentified repeat critical violation.

The inspection report noted there were "drain flies too numerous to count" among the two critical violations cited.

During its initial inspection July 26, the restaurant failed with an adjusted score of 31 and six critical violations, including storing food without date markings.

The restaurant was reopened Aug. 31, with an adjusted score of 80 and one critical violation.

Juanito's Tacos

510 N. Cunningham Ave., U

An inspector closed the restaurant Aug. 29 because of an "imminent health hazard," as the mobile restaurant lacked refrigeration capability, despite receiving an adjusted passing score of 40 during the inspection before the inspector's discovery.

The restaurant reopened Aug. 30, after inspectors found the refrigeration was repaired.

Neil Street Food and Liquor

701 N. Neil St., C

The food-service portion of the establishment was shut down Sept. 29 after a health inspector found seven critical violations, including two repeat violations for using equipment that had already been deemed improper during previous inspections.

It received an adjusted score of 5.

The food portion was reopened after a passing inspection Oct. 4 with an adjusted score of 75 and one critical violation — "drain flies too numerous to count."

Red Wheel Restaurant

741 Broadmeadow Road, Rantoul

The health department shut down the restaurant July 13 after it failed with an adjusted score of -6 on a re-inspection, with eight critical violations that included a lack of proper labeling, improper storage of foods and "houseflies too numerous to count."

The restaurant was originally inspected June 13, when it failed with an adjusted score of 23 and five critical violations, including improper storage of foods.

Its permit was reinstated after the restaurant received an adjusted score of 97 and no critical violations during its July 19 re-inspection.

Q's BBQ

1001 N. Ohio St., Rantoul

Its permit was suspended Aug. 30 after the health department found that the mobile restaurant was making its food at a home, instead of at its approved commissary at Java Connection at 107 E. Sangamon Ave. in Rantoul.

The permit was reinstated Sept. 1 after a new commissary location was approved at the Knights of Columbus hall at 1001 N. Ohio St. in Rantoul.

Villa Pizza

2000 N. Neil St., Suite 708, C

It voluntarily closed July 20 after an inspector found it using an already-condemned hot holding unit to keep food warm in a July 11 inspection.

The restaurant reopened July 22 after inspectors verified the restaurant was using approved equipment to hold hot foods.

Restaurants that failed inspections

Big Grove Tavern

1 E. Main St., C

Health inspectors failed the restaurant after it received an adjusted score of 26 on Sept. 1, with seven critical violations. These included a condemned dish-washing machine, label-less chemical bottles and misplaced utensils, which were not in a container where they could air dry.

Big Grove Tavern was re-inspected Sept. 27 and passed with an adjusted score of 89 and no critical violations.

Cactus Grill

1405 S. Neil St., C

Health inspectors failed the restaurant at its routine inspection Sept. 12. The restaurant received an adjusted score of 30 and seven critical violations, including foods at preparation tables being improperly stored, a delivery from the morning still sitting out and raw meat being dispensed inside the undersized walk-in cooler.

Cactus Grill passed its re-inspection Oct. 13 with an adjusted score of 68 and two critical violations.

Casey's General Store No. 2224

502 N. Main St., Homer

The gas station failed a routine inspection Aug. 9 with an adjusted score of 17 and six critical violations. An inspector saw an employee pick up food off the floor, throw it away and return to preparing food without discarding gloves or washing hands. Additionally, the ice-machine chute was "heavily soiled" with mold, the kitchen contained numerous houseflies and the ice room housed multiple moths.

Casey's was re-inspected Sept. 7 and passed with an adjusted score of 39 and four critical violations.

China Express

1235 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul

A health inspector failed the restaurant July 18 with an adjusted score of 34 and four critical violations. The restaurant did not have sufficient food-service sanitation managers on site, and "potentially hazardous" food was stored at improper temperatures.

For example, fried rice in a buffet was held at 91 degrees, 44 degrees below its required minimum temperature.

A cooler was also condemned because it could not properly cool pork, raw chicken, cooked chicken, beef, eggs or crab.

The restaurant was re-inspected Aug. 18 and passed with an adjusted score of 64 and one critical violation.

El Oasis

510 N. Cunningham Ave., Suite 14, U

The Mexican ice cream shop failed its routine health inspection July 13 with an adjusted score of 26 and seven critical violations. During the check, a health inspector observed employees eating at a food-preparation table and failing to wash their hands.

Diced mango was also improperly cooled, and there were "Hot Shot" brand insect hangers above food.

The restaurant was re-inspected July 20. It passed with an adjusted score of 90 and no critical violations.

Golden Wok

405 E. University Ave., C

On Aug. 24, the restaurant failed its inspection with an adjusted score of 30 and six critical violations, including a lack of refrigeration and food service managers.

Additionally, there were a number of hygiene issues, including a mop lacking warm water and cleaning supplies being mislabeled.

Golden Wok passed its re-inspection Sept. 20 with an adjusted score of 72 and one critical violation.

JT Walker's Restaurant and Sports Bar

401 E. Main St., Mahomet

Health inspectors failed the sports bar Sept. 27 after it received an adjusted score of 23 and five critical violations, including Nyquil and employee drinks being stored on the prep counter. It had not been re-inspected as of Oct. 19.

Road Ranger No. 132

4910 N. Market St., C

On July 26, the gas station failed its routine inspection with an adjusted score of 11 and seven critical violations, including lack of discard dates on hot dogs, an employee beverage on the food-prep counter and chemicals intermingled with food items and coffee filters.

On Aug. 29, health inspectors passed Road Ranger with an adjusted score of 65 and one critical violation.

Sunny China

Buffet

1703 S. Philo Road, U

The restaurant failed its routine inspection July 28 with an adjusted score of 23 and five critical violations, including insecticides being stored inside the facility, chicken being held at an inappropriately low temperature on the buffet and cool items such as pudding and cottage cheese being stored at an inappropriately high temperature.

On Aug. 9, Sunny China Buffet was re-inspected and passed with an adjusted score of 89 and no critical violations.

Szechuan

China

401 S. First St., C

On Sept. 20, the restaurant failed its routine inspection, receiving an adjusted score of 19 and six critical violations.

These include storing cooked chicken at room temperature, employees washing hands in the three-compartment sink and the side door being propped open without an air curtain.

On Sept. 28, Szechuan China passed its re-inspection with an adjusted score of 92 and no critical violations.