Area history, Oct. 28, 2016

Today is Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the Iowa State Student, the college newspaper of the Iowa State College of Agriculture, is instituting a campaign to change the name of the school to "Ames University" in honor of the town where the college is located.

In 1966, Jack W. Peltason has been selected to become the first chancellor of the Urbana campus in the history of the University of Illinois. Peltason was dean of the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences until July 1964. He will return to the UI from the University of California at Irvine. The date of his appointment has not been determined, but it will take place no later than Sept. 1, 1967, said UI President David D. Henry.

In 2001, local hotel manager Brad Cook thinks that Chicago Bears fans will boost sales at restaurants, gas stations and other service businesses in Champaign-Urbana when they play at Memorial Stadium next season. But how much hotels will share in the business remains to be seen, said the general manager of the Park Inn in Urbana.