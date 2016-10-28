Homecoming Q&A: Tatyana McFadden

Photo by: AP Paralympians and sisters Hannah and Tatyana McFadden wave to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 6-1. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

She's won 17 medals at the Paralympic Games, another 15 at the World Championships and at next week's New York Marathon, Tatyana McFadden will be looking to sweep the four major marathons (Boston, London, Chicago, New York) for the fourth straight year. She's been a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and has visited the White House more times than she can remember. Still, the 2014 UI grad said being named the grand marshal of this weekend's homecoming parade is one of her great thrills. "This is huge," she said. "I'm very excited. It's going to be a lot of fun and it's actually going to be the first football game I've gone to here." Before headlining tonight's parade, the 27-year-old McFadden caught up with our Marcus Jackson to talk racing, celebrity and all things Illinois.

What kind of schedule are you maintaining these days?

It's been pretty busy because it's an Olympic year, so it's been a lot of traveling, especially right after Rio with all the media and getting back into training for the Chicago Marathon, which we did, and getting ready for New York next week.

When you set out on this athletic journey, did you ever imagine all this?

No. Everything's happened so quickly. It's been an amazing journey and a lot of hard work over the years. I've been to Olympics and World Championships during my undergrad and even my graduate school here. Then there's been all the marathons, but it's been an amazing journey. I've had huge support from the school, it's wonderful. You travel so far, but still have the support system.

Do you ever get tired?

I think all normal humans get tired, but I enjoy what I do and I always want to be faster and be better at each marathon and each race. I feel like I'm constantly working on goals and trying to reach higher and better limits. It's been fun, I feel like I'm always working toward a new goal.

What's the coolest thing you've been able to do because of all your success?

Meeting Ellen was really cool. I met Ellen a few weeks ago and it was absolutely amazing. I'm a huge fan of her and I was definitely in awe of meeting her. Our family loves her and we always watch her show. When I was in Rio, I would watch her YouTube channel. I'm a huge fan so it was so great to meet her.

Are people ever in awe of you in the way you were of Ellen?

Maybe, I can't speak for other people. It's really cool meeting people, especially at marathons because it's a little bit different than the track world where you're competing against other elite athletes. At the marathon, you're meeting people who got in it just like you. I can understand their journey and it's cool to connect with people in that way and understand why they're running and how they got into it. It's a little bit of a different feeling between track and marathons.

Cooler: Meeting Ellen or going to the White House?

Meeting Ellen was pretty cool and the White House is always fun meeting President Obama and Michelle Obama. That never gets old. It's always so exciting. You know you've made the team when you get to go to the White House and meet the president. It's an amazing feeling.

What goals are still out there for you?

I definitely want to do Tokyo, I did it for the first time last year and I got second. I want to continue to do well in the majors, it gets harder and harder every year. Each year athletes get faster, better and stronger, so it's hard to stay on top of your game. I know Rio just ended, but I'm definitely focused on Tokyo (for the 2020 Games). I definitely want to do another four years and hopefully the Games after that (2024).

Do you keep your gaggle of medals all together?

They are all back at home in Maryland safe and sound. They're all together. It's great to have all those medals. I've been to five Games. I started in 2004 in Athens, went to Beijing, London, I did Sochi and then Rio. Being so young and to be in all those Games is pretty cool.

What has the University of Illinois meant to you?

It's meant a lot to me. I always wanted to go here since I was a little girl. I went to basketball camps and racing camps as a child, so I've always had my eyes set on the school. Being in school, I went to basketball games and watched football on TV. Having the support from the Big Ten is huge. I've had positive experiences in the classroom with my classmates and my teachers who have kind of been on this wild journey of mine going through school and going through the Olympic Games and World Championships. I'm not like a normal, typical student and it was nice to have that support because it's important to do both things (academics and athletics). I was a human development major in undergrad and with graduate school I'm an education major. It's really important for me to do both and having a great coach like (Adam) Bleakney is huge. He really understands the importance and balance of both school and athletics. I've had the best of both worlds for a long time.

When you were asked to be the grand marshal, what was your immediate thought?

I was so excited. It's a huge honor. I've never been to a football game and I'm so excited. I watch on TV, but we've always been traveling during this time of year. I'm so honored, this is huge to be the grand marshal. They could have chosen anybody and that they chose me is such a huge, huge honor. I'm excited because I love school spirit and I love games so to support our Illini this weekend is going to be fun.

What's the one aspect of the football game this weekend you're most looking forward to?

Everything. I love our marching band, I love watching the game, being with friends, other alumni. You get together that weekend and it's just about the spirit of the game and cheering on both teams and being a part of that sportsmanship is really important. I love the liveliness of the stadium because it's just like the stadiums at the Games because it's lively and it's exciting, you have the fan support and your school support. It's all fun.

Are they keeping a speed limit on your for this parade?

I don't know, I'll be in a car, so hopefully we won't go too fast.