Motorcycle crash claims Effingham man

An Effingham man died Friday afternoon as a result of a motorcycle crash the day before near Mattoon.

Juan Vasquez, 40, was reportedly driving a motorcycle at about 7:52 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 45 in Coles County when he collided with a car crossing the route, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup’s news release said.

Vasquez was ejected from his motorcycle and received multiple traumatic injuries, from which he died Friday. He was pronounced dead 4:03 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Vasquez was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation by the Mattoon Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.