Motorcycle crash claims Effingham man
An Effingham man died Friday afternoon as a result of a motorcycle crash the day before near Mattoon.
Juan Vasquez, 40, was reportedly driving a motorcycle at about 7:52 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 45 in Coles County when he collided with a car crossing the route, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup’s news release said.
Vasquez was ejected from his motorcycle and received multiple traumatic injuries, from which he died Friday. He was pronounced dead 4:03 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Vasquez was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation by the Mattoon Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.