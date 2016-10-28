Thumbs up for the Cubs

As the Cubs on Friday prepared to host their first World Series game since 1945, Roger Ebert's statue outside the Virginia Theatre in Champaign took on the look of the Lovable Losers.

A Cubs cap was placed on the bronze statue that was erected to honor the famous film critic from Chicago. Alas, Ebert wasn't a big sports fan in his days, but it's hard to imagine him not taking a rooting interest in the story that has all of Illinois buzzing.

