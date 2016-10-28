Tom's #Mailbag, Oct. 28, 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer

This is one of those weeks where I discovered how much I had forgotten, or just missed entirely. Thanks, readers, for your illuminating questions.

Among them: a long-ago unsolved murder; whether St. Joseph can get more fast-food restaurants; an update on Taco John’s in Champaign; new building height restrictions in Champaign; an incredible timely decision eight years ago by a local businessman; rules of the road in school zones; what it’s like to be a candidate running for countywide office; those pesky multicolored Asian ladybugs; whether there’s a saturation point for video gambling and what happens if the Champaign schools construction bond issue passes — or doesn’t pass.

More video gambling?

“Just how many gambling establishments does Champaign-Urbana have/need? It seems like a new one springs up every week or so, with the newest opening a block away from Stratton Elementary School on Randolph Street. I know bars, strip clubs and adult book stores cannot operate within 500 feet of a school, why do gambling establishments get a pass?”

Apparently we need more. Two more video gambling licenses in Champaign were approved by the Illinois Gaming Board on Oct. 17 — at the Legends at 4551 Nicklaus Drive and at Za’s on Springfield, 2006 W. Springfield Ave.

And three more licenses in Champaign-Urbana are pending before the gaming board — for 1906 W. Bradley in Champaign (the old Bradley’s nightclub) and for 202 W. University Ave. (Race & University) and for the strip mall at 1504 N. Cunningham Ave., both in Urbana.

As of September, the gaming board reported that there were 85 video gaming terminals at 18 establishments in Urbana. The amount played last month was $5.7 million.

In Champaign there were 239 terminals at 52 establishments. The amount played in September was $15.4 million.

The place you inquired about — Boochies Place on North Randolph Street — does not have a license nor is an application pending, according to the gaming board.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said the city is working on a rewrite of its liquor ordinance that would address gaming.

“We have at the staff/liquor commissioner level talked about creating a separate license class for gaming and we have also discussed the possibility of caps,” she said. “I expect that council will be discussing these issues as part of the total re-write.”

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing isn’t a fan of video gambling establishments, but she acknowledges the revenue they provide is hard to turn down.

She said Urbana places restrictions on where the businesses can be, “relative to each other. We sort of took a middle ground between the cities that originally said no gambling and those that said anyone could establish one as long as they get a license.”

“These people seem to be very popular. They make a lot of money,” she said. “Our council discusses this from time to time but so far they’ve approved most of the applications.”

At some point, she thinks, video gambling won’t be so profitable.

“It is a source of revenue and I think that some of the cities that originally said they didn’t want it at all have changed,” she said. “It wouldn’t be my first choice but that’s what people seem to want to do. And if they don’t do it in Urbana, they’re going to do it someplace else. So I don’t see any great benefit to saying that we can’t have any here.”

Building height restrictions

“Is there any more information on the new Champaign zoning that creates a new limit on building heights? The limits would have precluded a lot of current buildings and seem to be a statement of disapproval of recent development.

“Here are existing buildings that would not be allowed today based on heights gathered from various sources online. In the 75-foot Multifamily University zone: Burnham310 (224 feet), Illini Tower (205 feet), Bromley Hall (140 feet), Sherman Hall (143 feet), Newman Center (84 feet), Presby Hall (84 feet).

“In the 115-feet downtown zone: M2 (143 feet).

“In the Campustown 175-foot zone: 309 Green (268 feet), H.E.R.E. (267 feet) and Tower at Third (205 feet).

“Many of these are viewed as very successful developments and/or have been long-time parts of the community. I drove by the old Burnham Hospital for years when the city literally couldn’t give it away for free because of asbestos. Now it has the only near-campus grocery store and hundreds of residents. Many of these show significant investment in formerly underdeveloped parcels.

“The university has talked about substantially increasing enrollment in future years. Taller, high-density development seems like a good thing for that. Similarly, eliminating requirements for parking seem like something we may regret down the road. Taller buildings should also reduce sprawl and reduce the pressure to tear down old things that the preservationists want to keep.

(e.g. Central High area and frequent articles about attempted construction projects in Urbana.)”

That’s an interesting observation.

Here’s what Rob Kowalski, Champaign’s assistant planning and development director, had to say: “The updated zoning regulations for the downtown and Campustown areas do establish a height limit on new buildings. The new height standards were carefully considered with resident surveys as well as technical input from local architects and developers. They are intended to establish a more compatible range of building heights in the different districts.

“However, more importantly, the new rules also eliminated a long-standing regulation, called Floor Area Ratio, which was more of a determining factor in the overall size of buildings, as measured in square footage. Eliminating the Floor Area Ratio regulation, along with some other outdated standards, actually allows new buildings to have more square footage than previously possible. So, the new rules actually increase development potential, just not by allowing buildings to be taller.”

The zoning ordinance also provides for a process called “Planned Developments” where a development project can achieve waivers from regulations, including height, if the project is considered to be unique and offer overall benefits to the community, he said.

“This is how projects like the 310 Burnham at Springfield Avenue and Fourth Street and the HERE building at Fourth Street and Green Street were approved,” said Kowalski.

Taco John’s

“I know someone asked about the retail development of a strip shopping center with Taco John’s going up on the corner lot where Carmike 13 is on North Prospect, and the answer given was that they’ve got quite a bit of time to complete it and meet that fall deadline. It didn’t quite completely address the original question, though, which was, ‘It seems that project has stalled for some time, will it be restarted soon?’ Is there a problem with the construction? With financing?”

Chris Saunders of Green Street Realty said there were some problems with permits.

“We had just a shell permit so we had to get all of the proper permits to continue the rest of the building,” he said. “We had been hoping to open December 5th. All the people are through training on that and we should have our actual build-out permit from the city any day now.

“It’s going to be a bit of a race for us to open in December, but that’s still the plan. Getting the permits are about the only thing that’s slowed us up.”

Saunders said two other tenants either have signed lease agreements for the strip mall or are about to: a nutrition company and “another big tenant that I’m hoping to announce in the next week or two.”

More food questions

“I have two questions:

“1. Why doesn’t C-U have a Chick-Fil-A? I love that place!

“2. Whatever happened to The Great American Seafood Company? They had THE most awesome shrimp in the Midwest. It always tasted so fresh. But even more than that, the cocktail sauce was out of this world.”

Champaign-Urbana had a Chick-fil-A until 2013, when the location at the Illini Union Food Court closed.

The nearest Chick-fil-As are in Charleston, Bloomington, Normal and Springfield.

As for The Great American Seafood Company, it closed its store at the Old Farm Shops on Feb. 29, 2008.

Store owner Mike Utterback told News-Gazette writer Deb Pressey in January 2008 that he had a good customer base, but that he had an uneasy feeling about the business climate.

“I just don’t feel comfortable renewing my lease,” he added.

Boy, was he on-target. The Great Recession was just beginning.

Earlier this week I talked to Uterrback, who now lives in Ford County and works as a lab technician in DuPont’s nutrition and health division in Gibson City.

“It was a blessing. I’m not saying I’m a gifted prognosticator but I kept some pretty detailed records about customer counts, sales and whatnot and I saw some things that were just a bit unsettling,” he said. “A lot of that stuff you can overcome but I just didn’t feel comfortable about the future.

“You couple that with a lot of other factors that were in play at the time. One is that I was doing wholesale business as well as the retail trade. I did a lot of business with the U of I and a lot of the budgetary constraints that were starting to be put in place with their housing and foods were such that it was making it more difficult for me to sell the quality to them that I had in the past.”

Utterback’s lease was up, there were parking issues at Old Farm and “I just thought that this is a good time. Everything has a season and I had a good run, but it was time to pull the plug and I did.”

Utterback said he “dearly loved” his shop and misses the contact with so many good customers.

“Many of them became good friends and I really miss standing at the cash register and shooting the breeze with people from all walks of life. It was just a wonderful experience,” he said.

As for the cocktail sauce, he said he made his own. And the’s not disclosing the ingredients.

“I have the recipe locked in a safe. I don’t know what I’ll ever do with it,” he laughed. “We make it on occasion for family get-togethers.”

Champaign bond issue questions

“If the referendum passes, where will Central (High School) hold classes during the remodeling? If it does not pass, what is the next step? Why is so much money being spent on the other high school (Centennial) that is so much newer than Central?”

If the referendum passes the first part of Central High School that will see expansion will be the gymnasium, said Champaign schools spokesman Stephanie Stuart, “where we will be able to build temporary classrooms while other areas of the building are renovated. Some renovations will be completed while students are in place and utilizing the temporary space. Other renovations and construction will take place during summer and winter breaks when students are not in school.”

If the referendum does not pass, she said, “a number of Health, Life, Safety (HLS) issues will still need to be addressed that have been identified in the HLS audit. These standards are established by the state to ensure student well being and safety while inside public school buildings.

“Nearly all of our campuses, the buildings included in the referendum in particular, will need to see upgrades and fixes to meet these standards and we are continually working to address these as part of our Capital Improvement Plan. A complete list of HLS updates and Capital Improvements is available for every school building the Tier II Final Report starting on Page 19.”

Here’s the link ... http://facilityplanning.champaignschools.org/sites/planning/files/TierTw...

If the referendum does not pass, the school district will need approximately $12 million in projects at the six school buildings included in the referendum to meet the minimum state standards, Stuart said.

“Central’s share of this cost would be approximately $5.2 million while Centennial’s is approximately $2.5 million. However, these costs do not provide for substantial renovation, do not include the needed upgrades to the building’s HVAC systems, and do not address the high school capacity issues,” she said. “For this reason, we will continue to see added portable classrooms at our high schools if the referendum does not pass.

“Through our engagement with the community, the Board and Tier II Committee also received strong feedback that building security and accessible entrances should be addressed either way.”

Finally, she said, while Central was built in 1938, Centennial High School turns 50 next year.

“Our high schools are the two largest facilities in the district and are in need of significant repairs, updates and expansion to meet the needs of our students and educational programming. Also, Centennial was constructed more inexpensively and not necessarily with energy efficiency in mind,” she said. “As a result, many building issues have arisen as Centennial has aged and in some ways the school is more challenging to maintain than the Central building. For that reason, Centennial has also been allocated a significant portion of the funds in the referendum to update its building systems and renovate classroom spaces.”

Lady beetle numbers should be down this fall

“For the past number of years there have been hundreds of little orange, ladybug-like bugs flying around and making their way into our house at this time of the year. This year I haven’t seen any. Any idea why? (I am not unhappy to not have them!).

“The ‘ladybug-like bugs’ are in fact ladybugs (coccinellids),” said May Berenbaum, head of the Department of Entomology at the University of Illinois-Urbana. “The species in question is the multicolored Asian ladybug Harmonia axyridis.”

Phil Nixon, extension entomologist at the UI, said that high numbers of multicolored Asian lady beetles tend to be in response to soybean aphids.

“When there are many soybean aphids, MALB numbers increase greatly as the lady beetles are major predators of this aphid. This year, there were few soybean aphids, so one can expect fewer MALB,” he said.

“For several years after the soybean aphid was first discovered in the Midwestern U.S. in 2000, it was biennially numerous: very high populations one year were followed by few aphids the next year, followed by high numbers the year after,” he said. “It no longer is that predictable, but its populations still fluctuate wildly in an almost every-other-year fashion.”

Buckthorn is the winter host (sexual reproductive host) for the insect, he said, and the following summer’s numbers can be loosely predicted by monitoring flying, migrating aphids in the fall and wintering eggs on buckthorn.

County candidates

“How do candidates for county offices afford their campaigns? I have to assume they aren’t raising much money, and someone has to be putting up signs and making the commercials we see and hear. How does it work?”

We asked two county-wide candidates, Democrat Alex Rounds, who is running for coroner, and Republican John Farney, who is running for reelection as county auditor.

Rounds hasn’t raised enough money to require filing a campaign disclosure report with the State Board of Elections.

“Most of my county-wide colleagues have successful fundraising events; I had one, another one planned,” he said. “You aren’t seeing many signs from my campaign, but that may change in the next week. We’ll see. Aside from fundraisers, expenses come out of my pocket.”

Farney, who reported raising $5,035 in the last quarter and spending $1,097, had more than $5,000 available for the last six weeks of the campaign.

He had $2,000 in itemized contributions from six individuals, plus $1,735 in non-itemized (under $200) contributions. He also got a total of $1,300 from three groups — the county AFL-CIO, AFSCME and the county chamber of commerce.

For the third quarter, at least, Farney’s expenditures were for parade supplies, website design and printing and postage.

“For me it’s been a juggling act as I work full time, campaign part time, and still find ways to keep our family life as normal as possible,” he said. “Let’s start with the labor part of a campaign. At the local level, almost all the work ends up being done by 1) the candidate 2) the candidate’s family and 3) a close-knit group of friends.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a few good friends who are retired volunteer to help me with sign duty. Lots of hours on the weekends putting up those 4-foot-by-4-foot signs. I can honestly say that I put blood, sweat and tears into this campaign as I had a slight mishap with a post driver and my head this year. Oops. On the smaller signs, the duty has fallen mostly to me, although precinct committeemen have been very helpful in getting signs out. I have tried to minimize trips all over the county and hit a section at a time, maybe Rantoul area one day, Mahomet another, St. Joe and Homer yet another. I hit Champaign and Urbana just about every day when I’m taking our son to school.”

For his campaign radio ads, he said that he used the services of a friend “who does this type of consulting professionally. We worked together on the script, he adds the music, gets the voice talent, books the schedule. We also recorded parts of the commercials at WDWS, which was easy to do over a lunch hour.

“Over the summer, we did a lot of campaigning, especially hitting local events and parades. I’ve been blessed to have a core group of parade walkers this cycle — family members, friends from Holy Cross parish and school, friends from Scouting, political volunteers and even some friends of mine from high school. One family, Garrett and Sami Anderson, provided their truck for every parade this year, which was such a nice gesture.”

He said he believes his fundraising is typical of most local candidates.

“I solicited donations through a mailing that included friends, family and previous donors. I’ve also contributed my own funds over the last several years to cover things like parade candy, printing and other promotional items,” he said. “I am also fortunate enough to have received the endorsements of the Champaign County AFL-CIO, AFSCME, and Champaign County’s Business Empowered PAC. Each of those endorsements came with a contribution.

“So to sum it up, if you are a candidate for anything at the county level or below, be prepared to put in most of the labor yourself. Of course, if you are committed to your job, and love what you do, it’s worth every second you put into the race.”

School zone rules

“Sometimes when I am driving south on Neil Street during a school day the yellow lights will be flashing near Stratton School but there will be no schoolchildren present. Some people slow to 20 mph but some go at the regular speed limit. What’s the rule when the lights are flashing but there are no children present?”

Kris Koester at the Champaign Public Works Department notes that this is what the Secretary of State’s Rules of the Road says:

“Illinois school zones also have special speed limit signs to warn drivers of the change in speed limit. These signs are white and rectangular, with a yellow band on top that has the word ‘school’ written across it. The white part of the sign indicates the 20 mph speed limit, and usually has the times the speed limit is in effect written across the bottom. However, some districts have signs with yellow flashing lights attached, and the speed limit sign states that the school zone is in effect ‘when flashing.’ In that case, you need to slow down whenever the yellow lights are turned on and flashing.”

Unsolved murder

“I can’t recall anyone asking you about this murder case. It seems it doesn’t get mentioned when they talk about unsolved Champaign County cases. That’s the one from 1985 when a young man from Sidney was murdered and his body set afire. Locally, the word was that law enforcement knew who did it, or that whoever did it was in jail for something else. The victim’s name was Robert Wagner. I guess my question is, is it still considered as ‘unsolved’?”

Although it was almost 31 years ago — the body of 21-year-old Robert Vaughn Wagner of Sidney was found with four gunshot wounds and was burning along a rural road on Nov. 3, 1985 — Sheriff Dan Walsh said he remembers the case.

“Body was wrapped in a carpet and I think it was on 1200N about 2000E, near the Salt Fork north of Sidney,” he recalled.

And yes, “Homicide cases like this are never closed. If we received some new credible information we would follow up the lead,” Walsh said.

Lt. Tony Shaw, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, said the most recent tip on the Wagner murder case was “five to seven years ago.” Investigators went out of state to interview people about the tip but nothing came of it.

Although the case has gone through a number of investigators over the last 31 years, Shaw said it never hurts “to have a fresh set of eyes” look at it.

“They may have a different perspective so we’re always open to new information,” he said.

Anyone with information on the death of Wagner is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 384-1205, said Walsh.

More fast food in St. Joseph?

“When is a McDonald’s or another fast food place coming to St. Joseph?”

St. Joseph Mayor B.J. Hackler said there’s a shortage of satisfactory sites in the village.

“They would do it, sure, if there was a place where it could be done,” he said. “They dictate where they want to put their business and we don’t have it available at this point.

“They don’t want anything where you have to drive back into it. They want it either on Main Street or on Warren Street (U.S. 150). Location is the main thing with them.”

If the village shows another site, “They just say, ‘Nope, that’s not what we want,’” Hackler said.

More on Abbeyfield House (first addressed in Oct. 14 mailbag)

“I was wondering if the building was ever completely finished inside. I had heard rumors the baths were not in a completed state. It was an unfortunate situation. I know the intent was good. I had gone to meetings very early on and had thought one of the ‘features’ was to be walkability for seniors to shops, libraries and services. Its location could not allow for that. Also, they were going to encourage residents who still were able to drive and had vehicles to drive others who could not when needed. That seemed that an unreal expectation.”

Mayor Hackler said the building in St. Joseph was never completed, although he doesn’t know how finished its interior was. He did say, though, that sidewalks, parking lots and a detention pond were never completed.

“I’m not sure how much of the inside was finished,” he said.

The Abbeyfield House at 501 Peters Drive was to have been a place where seniors in good health could live together but independently, sharing meals and each other’s company, but in separate living units. It never opened after encountering financial problems.

Worn American flag?

“I was curious about who is in charge of replacing the American flags at the U.S. Post Offices? The post office flag at Green and Third in Campustown is terrible. It is terribly worn, and doesn’t appear to hang correctly. I had noticed it a few months ago and thought it would be rectified by now.”

I sought out Champaign Postmaster Larry Chandler who said he hadn’t heard any complaints but that he would look into your comments about the condition of the flag. An hour later I went over to the Green Street post office. While the flag there didn’t look new, it didn’t look worn either. So I don’t know if someone replaced the American flag there, or we just have a different definition of a terribly worn flag.