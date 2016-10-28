Top of the Morning, Oct. 28, 2016

Photo by: Provided The BTN stage at Nebraska. Image

Illinois fans, if you are looking for a place to spend time before Saturday's game against Minnesota, Dave Revsine has an idea: BTN's ""Big Ten Tailgate."

The first-year show airs live from Grange Grove starting 9:30 a.m.

Revsine is the Voice of BTN and the first one-air talent hired by the network. He works with former Indiana coach Gerry DiNardo and ex-Penn State and Bears lineman Anthony Adams aka "Spice."

"He's got a goofy, goofy personality in a great way," Revsine said. "He's a really funny guy. He adds a lot of character."

The show is BTN's ode to ESPN's "GameDay." The difference: It is all Big Ten, all the time.

"This is a chance for Big Ten fans to show off what we're proudest of: the campuses and the stadiums and all of the flavor that goes along with it," Revsine said. "It's been great. It really has exceeded expectations. It's been a ton of fun. We've had great crowds and energy and the weather has been incredible. I don't want to jinx it."

BTN had done traveling shows in the past, but not to this extent.

The timing for the show works well this week. With an 11 a.m. kickoff, the close proximity to Memorial Stadium figures to help increase the crowd.

"When the games are earlier like this week, we tend to have great crowds at the beginning," Revsine said. "We encourage people to come out. It's an event. It's not simply watching a television show."

On to my weekend recommendations ...

TODAY

Indians at Cubs, 7 p.m., Fox

T.O.T.M. is hearing lots of complaints about the length of the games. Get over it. Baseball is timeless. That's part of its beauty. What do you have to do Saturday morning? Nothing. Except rest for another late night in front of the TV. Oh, by the way, Go Cubs Go.

SATURDAY

"Pure Genius," 7 p.m., CBS

The show stars Augustus Prew as a billionaire genius. The critics have slammed the show, but we need to judge for ourselves.

SUNDAY

"Young Frankenstein," 7 p.m., TCM

The late, great Gene Wilder plays the lead character. Great to see Peter Boyle in the "Puttin' on the Ritz" song and dance. Classic.