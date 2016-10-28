Updated: police investigating Urbana house fire
New 12:24 p.m. Friday:
Urbana police are looking for two men who were seen leaving the scene of a house fire on Thursday night.
Crews were called to 203 South Dodson Drive at around 10 p.m. and found flames showing from the home. Urbana police said a witness saw two men running south from the scene. Police did not have a complete description of those men.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on a fire cause or extent of damages.
-Tim Ditman
**
Original story 10:22 p.m. Thursday:
URBANA - Firefighters have been called to the scene of a reported house fire in the 200 block of Dodson Drive, Urbana.
Firefighters had arrived by 10 p.m. Thursday.
No other information was immediately available.
-Tim Mitchell
