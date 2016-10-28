Updated: police investigating Urbana house fire

New 12:24 p.m. Friday:



Urbana police are looking for two men who were seen leaving the scene of a house fire on Thursday night.



Crews were called to 203 South Dodson Drive at around 10 p.m. and found flames showing from the home. Urbana police said a witness saw two men running south from the scene. Police did not have a complete description of those men.



No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on a fire cause or extent of damages.



-Tim Ditman



**



Original story 10:22 p.m. Thursday:



URBANA - Firefighters have been called to the scene of a reported house fire in the 200 block of Dodson Drive, Urbana.

Firefighters had arrived by 10 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.



-Tim Mitchell