Windsor Road reopening work starts Monday

The process of opening a part of Windsor Road in Urbana fully to traffic before winter will begin next week.



Assistant City Engineer Craig Shonkwiler said the city and the project contractor, Stark Excavating, will begin work on Monday to make all four lanes of the road open to traffic.



Only two lanes of Windsor Road have been open since a cracking issue was discovered last year. A cause of the cracks still has not been identified despite several tests that have been performed by various experts.



Shonkwiler said the city will do everything in its power to get the road open before winter weather hits.

Shonkwiler said the biggest challenge will be the availability of a striping contractor to paint lines on the pavement. He said there is only one in downstate Illinois, so city crews will step in to do the striping if a contractor is not available.



Shonkwiler said there are also open holes in the road that need to be repaired, as well as traffic signals and detection cameras that need work before the road can be opened to traffic.



Construction began on Windsor Road in August of 2014.