Area history, Oct. 29, 2016

Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, tomorrow is the last day you can register to vote in the fall election. After tomorrow, the poll books will not be at the polling places and there will be no way to find out if you are registered to vote until Election Day. Registering is done at the various polling places and judges will be in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In 1966, Champaign's Maroons started off on another romp Friday night but had to hang on to eke out a 14-12 win over Danville at McKinley Field. Urbana, meanwhile, rolled up its 12th straight win with a 28-15 victory at Mattoon.

In 2001, an unusual school with behavioral and learning programs for adolescents will be getting a new home across the street in Champaign. The Pavilion Foundation School, now at 809 W. Church St., will build a new school at 810 W. Church St.