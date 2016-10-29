Couple seeking signs of life after death in former Danville funeral home

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Robert Burton and Ella Richards are hosting a ghost hunt at this former funeral home in Danville.

DANVILLE — Nearly 10 years ago, the Gibson Funeral Chapel closed abruptly.

Vines and other vegetation have grown unchecked on the exterior of the two-story brick building, and inside, a white hearse still sits in the garage, an organ in the visitation area, caskets in a small back room and embalming equipment and chemicals in another room.

An Indiana couple, Robert Burton and Ella Richard, spotted the former funeral home at 314 N. Washington St. in Danville in the list of properties in the Vermilion County tax sale.

The former haunted-house operators bought the property because they saw an opportunity for another haunted house.

Since taking possession of the building in September and doing an initial clean out, Burton and Richards both believe there's more than material items left behind.

In addition to two boxes that appear to be ashes of deceased persons, they suspect spirits may be present in the funeral home, so they have invited paranormal teams to the building to investigate.

On Saturday, paranormal investigators are setting up in the building around 8 p.m. for what Burton and Richards call a ghost hunt. For $20 a person, Richards said members of the public can come watch. She said they're charging, because they need to raise money to pay for a sprinkler system and other improvements to make it into a haunted house.

Burton and Richards owned Ashmore Estates in Coles County for a couple of years and had a haunted house called Terror Zone in Rockville, Ind., for a while. Ashmore is a former county poor house and former psychiatric hospital that's a draw for people interested in paranormal activity.

Michael Drum of Terre Haute, Ind., and his wife and father-in-law have been doing paranormal investigations for several years and worked with Burton and Richards when they owned Ashmore Estates.

Drum and his team will be coming to Saturday night's event at the former Gibson funeral home.

Drum said he's intrigued by the former funeral chapel, especially because the business appears to have closed in midstream.

"I really am looking forward to tomorrow night, because it's a brand new place that's never been investigated. You never know what you're walking into," he said.

Teressa Clark of Danville used to live across the street from Gibson's at Beeler Terrace apartments.

She's still in the neighborhood regularly, taking care of a friend in another apartment building next door to the former funeral home.

She said she's been afraid of the building since it's been vacant, but she believes the couple's plan to make it into a haunted house is a good idea.

Burton said they have a lot of work to do inside the building, but they have a lot of good ideas, including a bug room and claustrophobia room.

"We know what we're doing when it comes to haunted houses," he said.