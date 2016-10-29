Let's play two: Local Cubs fans making trip to Wrigley for glimpse at glory

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The Roger Ebert statue in front of the Virginia Theatre was in the Cubs spirit Friday afternoon in downtown Champaign. Image

Andy Eisenmenger will be in Chicago for today's World Series Game 4 between the Cubs and Indians at Wrigley Field.

The Champaign car salesman has already informed his bosses not to expect him to move any inventory today.

"I told them, 'I know Saturdays are busy, but I've got to take most of Saturday off to be up there,'" Eisenmenger said.

Whether he'll be inside Wrigley Field, though, is to be determined. Eisenmenger, a Pesotum native, has been a season ticket-holder since 2015 along with friends Scott Lutz and Andrew Butler. The three of them have two seats for today's Game 4 and Sunday's Game 5.

Who uses them or whether any of them does is the million-dollar — or in this case, multi-thousand-dollar — question.

Tickets are being sold on the secondary market for up to $20,000 per seat, meaning Eisenmenger and his partners might have a decision to make regarding their upper-deck seats down the left field line.

"We're on the fence," he said. "They're going for a pretty hefty price. We're still playing with the idea of what to do."

Whether he cashes in or not, Eisenmenger is sure to be in Wrigleyville today and Sunday to revel in the excitement of the Cubs' first trip to the World Series in 71 years. And as the price of tickets continues to climb, so does the cost just to watch the action on television inside the neighborhood bars that surround Wrigley Field.

Some establishments are offering food-and-drink packages starting at $250 as bar/restaurant owners are capitalizing on Cubs fever.

"I don't know what we're going to do yet," Eisenmenger said. "We're all trying to meet up somewhere."

He's got friends flying in from South Carolina to take part in the festivities, including one who used to work at Casey Moran's, a bar across the street from Wrigley.

"She's trying to get us the hook-up, but she's saying that pretty much nobody can pull strings these days with what's going on," he said. "Everyone's on their own. We don't know what the heck we're going to do."

Chicago city officials estimated that as many as 300,000 people were in the vicinity of Wrigley Field last week when the Cubs beat the Dodgers to punch their first World Series ticket since 1945. That number figures to swell this weekend as some bars had lines more than 100 deep as early as 10 a.m. Friday.

"I was up there last year for the (National League Division Series) clincher versus the Cardinals and that felt like a World Series win," Eisenmenger said. "The whole town was piled into the streets and that was just to go to the NLCS. I couldn't imagine what it was like last weekend when we beat the Dodgers."

A lifelong Cubs fan, the 32-year-old Eisenmenger has seen plenty of ups and downs inside the ballpark at the corner of Addison and Clark.

"Being up there is what it's all about. I have always loved the area, I've been in many of the bars around the area and I know it's just going to be wall-to-wall chaos," he said. "Every time a pitch is good or bad, you're going to hear moans and groans or cheers and that's what it's all about."

* * *

Rob Kowalski, Champaign's assistant city planner, isn't selling his tickets. A season ticket-holder for several years, Kowalski was afforded the opportunity to buy World Series tickets and pounced on it. He and 16-year-old son Andrew are attending the games together.

"Being able to go to the World Series at Wrigley Field is a dream come true," he said. "Andrew ... is perhaps a bigger fan than I was at his age. We attend games together and cheer from the upper deck."

Even the most diehard Cubs fans like Kowalski are finding it hard to believe that this opportunity has finally presented itself.

"I think many generations of fathers would have loved to take their son to a World Series game at Wrigley Field. I can't believe I get the chance to do it," Kowalski said. "Win or lose, it will be a very memorable weekend. But it will be even sweeter if they win."

* * *

The authorities in Chicago are going to have their hands full corralling the North Side crowds. Closer to home, the hope is for a well-behaved celebration.

Police on the University of Illinois campus are prepared to step into action if Cubs-loving student bar-goers get too rowdy.

"We're not really expecting any problems," UI police spokesman Patrick Wade said.

With it being homecoming weekend at the UI and Halloween, the police already planned to have extra staff on hand to monitor Campustown. And the hope is that by the Cubs not being able to clinch the series Saturday, the combination of homecoming/Halloween/baseball won't be overwhelming.

It's been some time since UI police have had to brace for a potential large-scaled sports celebration. The Blackhawks' Stanley Cup wins occurred in the summer months when most students were at home, and the Cardinals' World Series wins haven't generated the same buzz among the large number of Chicagoland students on campus.

It's been more than 11 years since Illinois' trip to the Final Four drew celebrations in the streets.

"I wouldn't expect a Cubs win to be as big as the Final Four, but we had a lot of people in the streets celebrating that and police out there to keep people contained; it went really well," Wade said.

"In general, as long as it's a celebratory atmosphere, people are respectful, these things can go off pretty well without any problems. We're obviously prepared if anything starts happening."

* * *

Most bars in C-U close at 2 a.m., meaning games are almost always over prior to last call.

At Huber's on West Church Street, however, the doors close at 11 p.m.

"We're not going to throw anybody out," bartender Charmaine Klausner said. "That's just not something we would do."

There are rules in place that require neighborhood bars like Huber's to close earlier than other establishments. But a few times a year, there are exceptions.

"I'm sure we'd use one of those (exemptions) if we needed to," Klausner said.