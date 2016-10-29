Police seek drivers of three vehicles involved in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN — A 23-year-old Urbana man was treated for non-life threatening injuries just after police responded to an exchange of gunshots in north Champaign early Saturday morning.

Around 1:21 a.m. Champaign police received several reports of shots fired in the 700 block of North Neil Street. Multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene and preliminary investigations suggest there were three vehicles involved in the shooting.

Police say the occupants of a light-colored sedan that was on Vine Street just before the shooting, opened fire initially. A dark-colored Dodge Charger followed that vehicle to the shooting location and its occupants are suspected of opening fire.

The occupants of another light-colored sedan with damage to the passenger side and rear bumper are suspected of returning fire at the other two vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.