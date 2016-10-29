Prairie Center hosting screening of addiction documentary

Photo by: Provided The poster for 'Generation Found.'

URBANA — The Prairie Center will host a screening of the documentary "Generation Found" in hope of raising awareness and kicking off a community discussion about new, innovative ways to support local people with addiction issues.

This 85-minute film, which shares the story of one community creating recovery high schools for youth struggling with addiction, will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Art Theater, 126 W. Church St., C.

Generation Found was independently filmed over two years, and takes a look at how treatment centers, sober high schools, alternative peer groups and collegiate recovery programs "can exist in concert to intervene early and provide a real and tested long-term alternative to the 'War on Drugs,'" says a description of the film on its website.

"Devastated by an epidemic of addiction, Houston faced the reality of burying and locking up its young people at an alarming rate. And so in one of the largest cities in America, visionary counselors, law school dropouts, aspiring rock musicians, retired football players, oil industry executives and church leaders came together to build the world's largest peer-driven youth and family recovery community," it states.

The screening in Urbana will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Urbana police Chief Pat Connolly; Champaign school district Student Services Chairwoman Ondine Gross; Carle emergency-medicine physician Dr. Brad Weir; Anna Johnson, a youth who has lived experience; and Jeff Morrow, a parent who lost a child to overdose.

Connolly said one in three households in the community are affected by an addiction.

"The more we can do to help our youth and support the families who are struggling, the stronger we will be as a community," he said in a statement. "We all need to work together to create brighter figures for our children."

Laura Huth, the director of development and communications for the Prairie Center, a non-profit substance abuse treatment and prevention agency, said the organization doesn't have a plan to sponsor a recovery high school. However, it does hope to foster increased collaboration and new ideas for supporting people with addictions in the community. She called the documentary an eye-opening experience for everyone, "whether they're touched by addiction by not."

The film is open to the public, with seating limited to 250. Reservations aren't required.

People attending will get free tote bags and be offered a chance to register to win $250 in gift certificates.

You can watch a trailer at generationfoundfilm.com.