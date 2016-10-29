Unit 4 enrollment increase expected, but not this soon
CHAMPAIGN — District consultants predicted right when they said three years ago that Unit 4 enrollment would continue to swell.
Only DeJong Richter underestimated just how big the student body would get by 2016-17.
The educational planning firm estimated 9,755 students; new figures show Champaign schools' total population to be 10,092, a number DeJong Richter didn't anticipate it reaching until 2020-21.
Concerns about overcapacity — specifically at the district's two high schools as a result of the elementary boom — have been a hallmark of Unit 4's push to get taxpayers' approval on nine-figure facilities renovation and expansion packages. After two failed attempts, in November 2014 and April 2015, the district will try for a third time on Nov. 8.
Among the revelations in the new 30-day enrollment figures compiled by the district:
— Of the three levels, only elementary school enrollment is higher than consultants projected it would be — by 346 kids. The firm's prediction for middle school was just one more student than the actual count; it was off at the high school level by 11 students.
— District-wide, enrollment is up by 596 students from the 2012-13 school year and by 142 from a year ago.
— There are 5,224 elementary students attending Unit 4 this year, including 295 enrolled in pre-kindergarten. That's up 458 from four years ago and 146 more than last fall.
— Middle school growth was less drastic: There are 2,070 students at Edison, Franklin and Jefferson — 108 more than four years ago but actually down 44 from last fall.
— There are just 30 more students attending Centennial and Central high schools than there were in 2012-13 but 40 more than there were in 2015-16. High school enrollment fell by 81 students between the 2013-14 school year and 2014-15.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.