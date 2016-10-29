Unit 4 enrollment increase expected, but not this soon

CHAMPAIGN — District consultants predicted right when they said three years ago that Unit 4 enrollment would continue to swell.

Only DeJong Richter underestimated just how big the student body would get by 2016-17.

The educational planning firm estimated 9,755 students; new figures show Champaign schools' total population to be 10,092, a number DeJong Richter didn't anticipate it reaching until 2020-21.

Concerns about overcapacity — specifically at the district's two high schools as a result of the elementary boom — have been a hallmark of Unit 4's push to get taxpayers' approval on nine-figure facilities renovation and expansion packages. After two failed attempts, in November 2014 and April 2015, the district will try for a third time on Nov. 8.

Among the revelations in the new 30-day enrollment figures compiled by the district:

— Of the three levels, only elementary school enrollment is higher than consultants projected it would be — by 346 kids. The firm's prediction for middle school was just one more student than the actual count; it was off at the high school level by 11 students.

— District-wide, enrollment is up by 596 students from the 2012-13 school year and by 142 from a year ago.

— There are 5,224 elementary students attending Unit 4 this year, including 295 enrolled in pre-kindergarten. That's up 458 from four years ago and 146 more than last fall.

— Middle school growth was less drastic: There are 2,070 students at Edison, Franklin and Jefferson — 108 more than four years ago but actually down 44 from last fall.

— There are just 30 more students attending Centennial and Central high schools than there were in 2012-13 but 40 more than there were in 2015-16. High school enrollment fell by 81 students between the 2013-14 school year and 2014-15.