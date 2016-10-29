Work to reopen Windsor Road to begin next week

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A car turns past traffic, into Meadowbrook Park in Urbana on Monday Dec. 21, 2015.

URBANA — The process of fully reopening Urbana's section of Windsor Road to traffic will start next week.

Assistant City Engineer Craig Shonkwiler said the city and the project contractor, Stark Excavating, will begin work Monday to open all four lanes of the road.

With winter looming, "our backs are against the wall" Shonkwiler said, "but we're trying to do everything we can to get this road open."

Only two lanes of a portion of Windsor have been open since a cracking issue was discovered last year. The cause of the cracks still hasn't been identified despite several rounds of tests.

Shonkwiler said the biggest challenge in opening the road before snowfall will be the availability of a striping contractor to paint lines on the pavement. He said there is only one in downstate Illinois, so city crews will step in if a contractor isn't available.

There are also open holes in the road that need to be repaired, as well as traffic signals and detection cameras that need work before the road can be opened to traffic, he said.

"There's a lot of concern with the weather. At this time of year, once you start getting into November, we get snow that shows up," said Shonkwiler, adding that next week's forecast looks "favorable."