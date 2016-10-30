Area history, Oct. 30, 2016

Today is Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, a number of Champaign High School patriots who went over to Urbana Saturday night to gloat over their victory over Springfield made the mistake of casting aspersions on Urbana, shouting, "Urbana, rotten" in the presence of a number of Urbana High School students, The Champaign group soon became the recipients of overrripe eggs tossed their way. The Champaign boys soon began retreating down Main Street.

In 1966, All-American Bob Griese's last, desperation pass sent a magnificent Fighting Illini effort up in a puff of smoke in the 58th minute of pressurized warfare Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind. Griese, who had seen five of his aerials intercepted, passed 32 yards to flanker Jim Finley to turn a 21-18 Illinois lead into a 25-21 Purdue triumph.

In 2001, the City of New Orleans restaurant and bar in Champaign will close its doors on Halloween. Owner Paul Faraci said he plans to devote most of his time to his new political career. He was elected to the Champaign County Board last year and plans to run for Champaign County clerk next year.