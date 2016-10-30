The Black Sheep: The most trusted name in booze news

Photo by: The News-Gazette Atish Doshi, founder and CEO of Black Sheep, hold one of the first distribution signs his company created and displayed at businesses when the company launched as The Booze News in 2004.

CHICAGO — On the ninth floor of the River North Point building in the heart of the Loop, Atish Doshi is looking for a quiet place to talk.

Good luck with that. This level of the 24-floor structure once owned by the Kennedys is a collaborative space — known as MakeOffices — where dozens of businesses, including Doshi's, operate out of.

Dressed in dark jeans and a blue T-shirt, he reads emails on his laptop as he walks the floor, at one point making it through a shared kitchen area that looks like every other office kitchen area — except, of course, for the "kegerator" that pours four brands of beer at all times.

It's only fitting that a guy who co-founded a newspaper called The Booze News while a student at the University of Illinois works in a space where cold beer on tap is always just a few steps away.

"That's perfect, isn't it?" Doshi says.

Twelve years after shaking up Campustown, The Booze News is still alive and well, though it's now known as the Black Sheep and now headquartered in the same building that houses a couple more mainstream media companies — the Sun-Times and Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

This is not your grandfather's newspaper. And, with five primary coverage topics — booze, sex, campus life, satire and sports — it's not exactly grandparent-showing material, either.

But don't let the lack of a business section or three-story office fool you: The little paper once available exclusively on the UI campus now has a presence at 50 colleges nationwide — from Cal and Cornell to UC-Santa Barbara and UNC-Charlotte.

"We've come a long way and we're still growing," said Doshi, one of 13 Black Sheep employees working at 350 N. Orleans St.

It all started as a half-serious idea — let's launch our own magazine — between two college buddies, Doshi and Derek Chin.

"Just something fun and different," Doshi said, "with entertaining content."

They quickly learned that they'd need some serious cash for their venture. Neither had it, so the vision soon became starting a newspaper — for no other reason than to have some fun.

"We thought it would be entertaining and we would just write about our lives as college students," Doshi said. "The Daily Illini just covered stuff that was boring. It focused on campus politics and budget cuts and stuff like that and didn't really relate to us as college kids."

Chin and Doshi wanted to be the go-to publication for all things drinking, sex, partying and having fun at the UI.

They read a book — "How to Start Your own Newspaper," likely not intended for the kind they had in mind. Then Doshi, a marketing major, downloaded the Daily Illini's media kit, found what it charged for advertising and announced The Black Sheep's starting rate — one-third less than the DI.

"We had a bunch of friends who worked at bars and talked to a lot of the bar owners about advertising with us," Doshi said. "We needed to figure out how we were going to make money to support this."

Their first client was a big one — Kam's, home of the drinking Illini.

"At first I was a little leery, just because of the attention to promoting drinking and leaning toward the abuses of alcohol," Kam's owner Eric Meyer said.

Then Doshi and Chin pitched him their unique new promotion — The Booze News would run a grid in every issue that highlighted all of the campus bars and their drink specials for each night of the week.

Meyer was sold. Then Joe's Brewery became a client. And before long, they had most of the Campustown bars on board.

Confident they could make it work and at the urging of some friends on the car ride home from a ski trip, Doshi and Chin launched The Booze News in the spring semester of 2004.

Chin learned how to design pages. Doshi wrote all of the content.

"I had no journalism background, I just thought it would be fun," said Doshi, who later took a journalism course. "I sold ads in between classes and in the morning to make sure we had enough money to print."

Their office was their apartment. They found a company near Chicago to print the papers for a price they could afford and they'd drive to Chicago every Monday to pick them up.

"We'd unload them all in our apartment and we'd have these bagging parties with all our friends," Doshi said. "And then we'd put them on door handles, distribute them at bars, restaurants, wherever."

After just a few weeks, The Booze News had made its mark. Students began contacting Doshi and Chin, asking how they could write for it.

The first press runs called for about 3,000 copies. By semester's end, they were printing up to 8,000.

The bar scene was their market. In addition to running drink specials, The Booze News published an interview with a campus bartender in every issue. (Getting Personal, it's not. Questions in last week's issue include "What's the weirdest reason you've ever barfed?" and "How do you get to Pleasuretown?")

"The bars were really receptive" to the product, Doshi said. "They were spending money selling ads every single day and they thought it was pointless to have to market something that's outdated within 24 hours.

"If we're offering a weekly publication that's able to reach students and have content that's not going to become outdated, it's something that they thought made sense because it was a better use of money."

At Kam's, Meyer noticed the attention the News was attracting from the student body. His own bartenders had become believers.

"Whenever you deal with partying and sex and things that the students can perceive as fun, it was getting more attention than the average student newspaper, like the DI," Meyer said. "The content of what was being written, as long as you didn't take it serious for the most part, was relatively entertaining to read for the student. Even though it comes out once a week, it's had more success than any paper I've seen in a long time."

Doshi graduated after that semester and took a job at Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia while Chin stayed behind and ran The Booze News with a handful of student helpers.

But after three months in the real world, "I was like 'I hate this job,'" said Doshi, who quit a short while later and returned to Campustown to pick up where he'd left off.

In his time away, The Booze News had expanded — to Illinois State, after some students there expressed a desire to have their own version.

That got Doshi pondering the possibilities. And a few years later, after Chin left to put his engineering degree to use, he made two moves that changed everything.

The first was the name: Partly for branding purposes, partly to reach a wider audience, The Booze News became The Black Sheep.

The second involved expansion. It only made sense, given the number of inquiries that poured in from students on other campuses wanting their own version of the edgy publication.

By 2012, The Black Sheep was at 10 schools. These days, it's at 50. And come springtime, Doshi's hope is to hit 100 in some form, be it in print or digital form.

"Of the 50, all have digital, but about 15-20 have a printed version," said Doshi, whose flagship paper — at the UI — remains a weekly print product. Ten others print monthly, another handful quarterly.

This wasn't Doshi's dream when he and Chin first kicked around the idea but it's become a legitimate business, with 12 full-time employees in Chicago, including a head of editorial content, a social media manager, marketing and recruiting coordinators and sales people.

Beyond that, each campus has a chief editor and writers who produce content related to their schools and towns.

Revenue comes via ad sales and some private investments. The Black Sheep just became profitable in the last few years, Doshi said.

Meet Brendan Bonham, a 31-year-old Bloomington native who majored in English and History at the UI. Black Sheep's editorial director remembers the very first time he picked up a copy of The Booze News — at the old Niro's Gyros, as a sophomore — and what he thought of it.

"To be completely frank, I liked the humor and the angle of it, but the quality of the editorial work was not very good. It had the tone I was looking for, but the quality of the work was lacking," he said.

Originally hired as a copy editor, Bonham hounded Doshi until finally landing a full-time gig after graduating in 2008.

"I always thought if we worked hard enough, we could make this a living and this could be a fun job," Bonham said.

Dan Stillman is the chief campus editor at the UI. He wrote for his high school paper at Lincolnshire Stevenson and planned on writing for the Daily Illini when he arrived in Champaign-Urbana in the fall of 2014.

"I got a job there and on our first day of training, they walked us to the Quad and asked us to go up to some people and interview them," Stillman said. "I knew at that moment I didn't want to write for a normal school newspaper and I literally walked out of training and went home."

Finding The Black Sheep to be more his speed, Stillman wrote for the paper for a semester before being promoted to editor of a writing staff of 10. Just like in Doshi's college days, staff meetings are run out of Campustown apartments.

"It's a good time to bond with our staff," Stillman said. "We're a tight-knit group of friends. We expect them to pitch four UI-specific ideas. We work with them to improve their ideas and we build the print and online publication at these meetings."

An advertising major, Stillman isn't sure where his career will take him after graduation in 2018.

"I would like to pursue something in the media industry, whether it's an ad agency or a media company like The Black Sheep," he said. "I'm still trying to find out where I fit, but I do know for now I love writing and managing The Black Sheep."

Flip open any alumni catalog and you'll read about UI graduates doing big things across the media landscape — Elaine Quijano at CBS, Will Leitch at Sports On Earth, Michele Steele at ESPN, and on and on.

What you won't find is any tooting of The Black Sheep's horn. There has always been a resistance from the university to embrace it because of the subject matter, Doshi said.

In the early days, he said, an advertiser that had a large catering contract with the university was told to stop buying in the then-Booze News — or the UI would stop doing business with the company.

"That was insane to me," Doshi said. "We were students creating something different. We weren't violating anything and it's all freedom of speech and freedom of press at a school where we pride ourselves on all of that."

As long as The Black Sheep satisfies its primary customers — college students — business is likely to stay good.

"When I ask students what they're reading, this is the one they're reading," Meyer said. "As an advertiser, I want to be where students' eyes are and outside of the web itself, this is the one that the students' eyes are on and the one they look for weekly.

"The bulk of our advertising is student-focused as that's 90 percent of my business. Black Sheep hits that market heavily. It's worked out well."

It's worked out for Doshi, too. When he left the Detroit area to attend the UI, he figured he'd be working in the advertising industry by now. How long he remains in this role could depend on how attractive he makes The Black Sheep — could it get to where a larger media company is enticed to acquire it, as happens regularly throughout the industry?

"If we were to have an exit down the road with a media company or something else, I'd still want to be a part of it," Doshi said. "This is my baby. I want to see this thing grow and be everything it can be. I'm not the kind of guy who wants to sell and go live on the beach."

For now, he'll settle for one of those beers.